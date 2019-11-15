Alex Hernandez Tells Anthony Pettis to ‘Eat His Wheaties’ And Prepare To Fight Him

Alex Hernandez Wants Anthony Pettis In 2020

Alex Hernandez has been on the shelf for the latter part of 2019. However, he wants to start 2020 off with a bang, by fighting Anthony Pettis.

Hernandez did not quite have the year he was hoping for. He opened up the year, receiving his first UFC loss to Donald Cerrone. Although he was able to rebound from that defeat, with a decision win over Francisco Trinaldo. However this would be the end of the good times for the year, as injury would stop him from competing further.

Nevertheless, it seems that Hernandez is healing up, and will be back to competing soon. So now he is looking for an opponent, and he has one in mind. Recently, he posted on Twitter, calling for a fight with former champ Anthony Pettis. The two were expected to meet in December, but could not due to Alex’s injury.

I’ll be ready mid February. That gives you three months to eat your Wheaties @Showtimepettis — Alex Hernandez (@TheGreat155) November 14, 2019

Furthermore, when speaking to MMAJunkie, Alex Hernandez explained why he wants this fight.

“I’m entering 2020 ready to fornicate. That’s the name of the game. I’m trying to blast off and make this year my year. I think Anthony Pettis is the spark to ignite the rocket for my 2020 ‘Year Of Fornication.’ I just feel like he’s just another good jumping pad for me. I think I’ve got a vast amount of ground to make up for in a short amount of time.”

The opponent Henandez is eyeing, Pettis, has been fighting at welterweight recently. On the other hand, since going 1-1, it appears he wants to move back down. Perhaps a fight with Alex makes sense for him upon his return.

Would you like to see Alex Hernandez “fornicate” with Anthony Pettis?