Alex Hernandez Denies Loss To Thiago Moises, Fires Shots At Commentary Team

While Alex Hernandez was once considered a bright prospect at 155lb, he is now 2-3 in his last five. However he is quite unhappy with the judging in his most recent defeat, at UFC Vegas 20.

Heading into his bout with Thiago Moises, Hernandez was looking to make it two wins in a row. He had been trading wins and losses since his highly anticipated fight with Donald Cerrone in 2019, and was coming off of a win in October.

Unfortunately things did not go his way in the Octagon, as Alex came up short on the judge’s scorecards. However you can tell by his reaction when the decision was read, that he did not agree with the decision.

Alex Hernandez Is Not Happy

Following his immediate reaction in the Octagon, fans were wondering what Alex Hernandez had to say about the defeat. Taking to Instagram after the fight, he made it clear that he did not agree with the judges, and begged people to rewatch the fight without commentary.

“Silence the commentary, watch this fight, and convince me I didn’t win 2 1/2 of 3 rounds. It’s extremely difficult to rationalize and agree with the outcome, but it is the outcome. Three more fights to come this year. Onward”

While this was clearly not the most gracious way of taking defeat, it is good to see that Alex Hernandez is still keeping his head up and move on. We have seen some fighters go several months and not let go of their disdain for a decision or official, but this does not appear to be the case here.

What did you think of the judge’s decision in this fight? Does Alexander have a reason to be upset?