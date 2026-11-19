Alessandro Costa says a full training camp makes his second meeting with Amir Albazi a different proposition from his short-notice UFC debut. In UFC’s November 18 written feature, he credited improved discipline and focus for his current momentum and said he had wanted another chance against the Iraqi contender for years.

The Brazilian believes his experience and skills have advanced since their first fight. His ambition extends beyond revenge: he hopes victory will put him around eighth or ninth in the rankings and closer to a championship. That is his expectation, not an announced ranking or title opportunity.

Discussing his preparation with UFC.com, Costa said:

“I have almost three months to train — I had a full camp”

He welcomes the possibility of completing a four-win year against an opponent arriving off consecutive defeats.

The Problems Albazi Created In Their First Fight

The original contest took place at the UFC APEX on December 17, 2022. UFC’s contemporaneous written recap describes a cautious opening round in which neither man committed to much offense. Albazi needed time to establish the distance and timing against the newcomer, rather than overwhelming him immediately.

That changed early in the second round. A one-two dropped Costa, allowing Albazi to follow him down and deliver sustained offense from inside his guard. In the third, a right uppercut ended the contest at 2:13. The official result was a knockout, making this rematch a chance to address both the striking and ground-position problems of that defeat.

Albazi subsequently beat Kai Kara-France by split decision over five rounds in June 2023. His UFC history records no further victory since then: Brandon Moreno defeated him over five rounds in November 2024, and Kyoji Horiguchi won their three-round meeting in February 2026. Both losses were unanimous decisions, not stoppages.

Alessandro Costa tira sus golpes con malas intenciones 🤕 ⏰ Horario especial:⁣⁣

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Three Finishes Changed Costa’s Position

Until this season, Costa had not put together consecutive UFC victories. His official history lists a stoppage of Jimmy Flick between losses to Albazi and Steve Erceg. A finish against Kevin Borjas followed, before Coria stopped him. That alternating sequence left him with two wins from five appearances, making sustained success the missing part of his progress inside the promotion.

Costa’s reversal began against Stewart Nicoll on April 4. The written account from his sponsor, Monster Energy, describes early body work that made Nicoll protect his midsection, creating openings for punches upstairs. Late in the second round, a left hook to the liver sent the Australian down. Follow-up punches brought referee Chris Tognoni’s intervention at 4:56.

That win followed the September 2025 defeat to Alden Coria. Monster’s account notes that Costa had sustained a foot injury in that earlier fight and returned healthy against Nicoll. Its report also records a $100,000 Performance of the Night award for the body-shot finish. Those details explain the physical recovery behind the start of his streak, rather than simply a change in results.

The June 6 meeting with Matt Schnell tested his readiness under another short deadline. Monster’s separate published release says he accepted with nine days’ notice and competed at a 130-pound catchweight. UFC’s written recap describes jabs and low kicks before Costa landed a straight right that hurt Schnell, then punished his attempt to escape through a takedown. He earned a first-round TKO.

July brought a different finishing route. Filling in for Ode Osbourne at UFC 329, Costa faced Cody Durden at T-Mobile Arena. UFC’s original recap credits him with the better striking exchanges in the opening round. In the second, Durden slipped, Costa pursued him to the mat and took his back, securing a rear-naked choke at 2:19. That submission extended a run previously built on punching finishes.

Albazi remains ninth in UFC’s current flyweight listing. His official profile records nine submission victories among seventeen professional wins, including UFC finishes of Malcolm Gordon and Francisco Figueiredo. The grappling threat has not disappeared because of two decision losses. Costa must reverse a specific head-to-head defeat against a ranked opponent, not merely protect his own recent winning streak.

The rematch is on the November 21 preliminary card at ABHA Arena in Doha. The show also features Dan Hooker against Brian Ortega, Jiri Prochazka’s return against Navajo Stirling and the recently added John Mitchell–Shoaib Yousaf matchup. Prelims begin at 10 a.m. ET, with the main card at 1 p.m. ET on Paramount+.