Jose Aldo vs Pedro Munhoz Slated for Bantamweight Clash at UFC 265

Jose Aldo will make his octagon return against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265. The last time fans saw Aldo was in 2020, as he took on and defeated Marlon Vera.

Aldo beating Vera was the first victory at bantamweight in his MMA career. Usually, as fighters begin to age in their career, they move up in weight to avoid harsh weight cuts. But for Jose, the move down may have been controversial but is seemingly working in his favor.

Aldo vs. Munhoz

According to UFC rankings, Aldo will continue his bantamweight campaign when he takes on Munhoz, who is currently rated #8 in the world. UFC 265 is slated to feature Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena for the UFC women’s bantamweight championship. While the card is currently incomplete, it’s listed to take place on August 7th with a location currently unknown.

Here are the announced bouts of the card so far:

Bantamweight bout: Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez

Bantamweight bout: Johnny Muñoz Jr. vs. Jamey Simmons

Middleweight bout: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland

Bantamweight bout: José Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz

Tale of the Tape

Munhoz is coming off of a victory in his own right against Jimmie Rivera. Previous to the triumph, Pedro lost a close decision against Frankie Edgar. Fortunately, both fights ended up earning Fight of the Night honors, securing an additional 50k each time. If he can beat Aldo, who is ranked #5, he could make himself a #1 contenders matchup.

Aldo will be looking to make his way to a bantamweight title fight once again. His first bantamweight fight was for the title, but he came up short, losing a relatively one-sided affair against Petr Yan.

Either man will raise their 135lb profile with a definitive victory. Who do fans believe will win the matchup between these two contenders?