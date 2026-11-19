Alden Coria and Michael Aljarouj will meet in a flyweight bout at UFC Dallas on January 16, giving both men a return assignment after defeats in their most recent appearances. UFC’s current event page lists the pairing at American Airlines Center, with Yair Rodriguez and Steve Garcia in the featherweight headliner.

Marcel Dorff reported Coria–Aljarouj on November 19. The promotion’s live card independently confirms the matchup and division, rather than leaving it solely at the report stage. Neither athlete is shown with a ranking number beside his name, and the listing does not identify the contest as a title fight. It is currently the only flyweight matchup on the thirteen-bout card, with the other announced contests spread across heavier divisions and women’s strawweight.

Two Different Setbacks Lead To Dallas

Coria last fought Imanol Rodriguez at UFC 332 in Salt Lake City on October 3. The finalized event record credits Rodriguez with the first-round knockout or technical-knockout victory at 3:11. It also marks that performance as a bonus winner, bringing an abrupt end to the American’s run of UFC victories.

Before that loss, Coria had beaten Luis Gurule by unanimous decision in Houston in February and Stewart Nicoll on points in Oklahoma City in July. His current UFC profile lists an overall record of 13-4, with five knockout wins and four submissions. Those numbers describe his professional career, not an unbeaten record inside the promotion.

Aljarouj is also listed at 13-4. He made his most recent appearance against Fabia Sintes at UFC Paris on September 5, going the full three rounds before losing a unanimous decision. The finalized Paris card identifies Sintes as the winner, consistent with the separate report on their UFC debuts.

The French representative’s profile records seven knockout victories and three wins by submission, with six first-round finishes. His official biography lists Aleppo, Syria, as his birthplace and Old School Academy as his training base. The Dallas card thus pairs two fighters with equal listed overall records but different finishing totals, each trying to move beyond a recent loss.

Coria trains at 4oz. Fight Club and Aztlan Boxing. In a September 29 written UFC feature, he was described as a teammate of flyweight champion Joshua Van, whose training habits had helped motivate changes in Coria’s own preparation. That account preceded the Rodriguez fight; it is background on his camp, not a new statement about Aljarouj or a prediction for January.

A Saturday Night Card In Texas

UFC lists the Dallas main card for 1 a.m. UTC on Sunday, January 17, which is Saturday evening locally: 7 p.m. Central and 8 p.m. Eastern. The prelims are scheduled three hours earlier, with Paramount+ carrying both portions. Coria–Aljarouj does not yet have a separately confirmed walkout time or an announced place in the running order.

The developing lineup also includes Kennedy Nzechukwu against Elisha Ellison at heavyweight. UFC’s ticket schedule puts public sales at 4 p.m. UTC on November 20, following the Fight Club and newsletter presales. The newly listed flyweight contest adds another confirmed pairing ahead of that general release.