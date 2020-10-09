Former pro wrestler and current mixed martial arts fighter, Alberto Del Rio is in some hot water. He is facing five charges related to an incident in May, with his ex-girlfriend.
Del Rio made a name for himself in the MMA circuits for his brief stint under the PRIDE banner, where he compete with a mask on. Following a fairly decent run in the WWE, he returned to real fighting, with a highly publicized (and ridiculously promoted) fight in Combate Americas, against Tito Ortiz. He would go on to lose that bout, which went down in December of last year, by submitting in the first round, to a rear-naked choke.
View this post on Instagram
Never ever let anyone tell you what you can and can’t do. Prove the cynics wrong. Pity them for they have no imagination. The sky is the limit, your sky, your imagination. If you are willing to work for it then it’s your, it belongs to you, go out there and get it. See yourself up there, dream with it and you’ll be able to do anything that you have in mind. 🙏🏻 . . Nunca dejes que nadie te diga lo que puedes o no hacer, cierra la boca a los cínicos y perdedores. Siente lástima por su falta de imaginación. El cielo es el límite, TÚ cielo, TÚ imaginación. Si estás dispuesto a trabajar duro por ello, entonces es tuyo, TE pertenece. Sueña, mírate allá arriba en la cima del éxito y podrás ser capas de lograr todo lo que puedas imaginar 🙏🏻 . . #doscarasjr #albertodelrio #albertoelpatron #yesyoucan #sisepuede💪
Alberto Del Rio Indicted On Five Different Charges
Now it would appear that Alberto Del Rio is in a bit of trouble. According to reports, he has been indicted in San Antonio, Texas, on 4 counts of sexual assault and 1 count of kidnapping. This stems for an arrest in May, after an incident between he and his ex-girlfriend.
According to the reports, Del Rio smashed the victim’s cell phone, her laptop and attempted to burn her passport. In addition to that, he allegedly attacked her, causing multiple injuries and left her, “feeling woozy and dizzy from the hits to her head.” Furthermore, she claims that he choked her and gagged her with a sock to keep her from screaming. The report also states that the victim was covered in bruises, as he was also said to have sexually assaulted her with various parts of his body.
View this post on Instagram
Un día más en esta cuarentena que algunos tomamos en serio y muchos otros no, ya se que no faltará el incoherente diciendo…sólo los que pueden 🤦🏻♂️señores/as este mal nos afecta a todos, si claro a algunos más que a otros, pero es para todos un golpe en la economía,libertad y salud… pero es eso amigos,SALUD…si no se tiene salud, no se tiene nada. Yo le mando muchas bendiciones y que encuentren la mejor forma de pasar esta cuarentena y que para el bien de todos nosotros, esto pase pronto. 🙏🏻 . . We are living difficult moments with this virus around the world, it’s affecting everything…economy,freedom, health…but please amigos don’t forget you can’t enjoy wealth if there’s no health, you can’t be happy if there’s no health, you can’t enjoy life and kiss your children every morning if there’s no health…I know it’s not easy, but think positively and try to keep your body safe and healthy, work hard, stay strong,build faith, worry less, read more and be HAPPY. God bless you amigos 🙏🏻 . . #albertoelpatron #albertodelrio #doscarasjr #coronavíruslockdown
If these reports are true then they are obviously concerning, and if convicted, Alberto Del Rio could be facing some serious time behind bars. It is important to remember that he is innocent until proven guilty, but these reports are at a bare minimum, very disturbing to hear.
