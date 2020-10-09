Former pro wrestler and current mixed martial arts fighter, Alberto Del Rio is in some hot water. He is facing five charges related to an incident in May, with his ex-girlfriend.

Del Rio made a name for himself in the MMA circuits for his brief stint under the PRIDE banner, where he compete with a mask on. Following a fairly decent run in the WWE, he returned to real fighting, with a highly publicized (and ridiculously promoted) fight in Combate Americas, against Tito Ortiz. He would go on to lose that bout, which went down in December of last year, by submitting in the first round, to a rear-naked choke.

Alberto Del Rio Indicted On Five Different Charges

Now it would appear that Alberto Del Rio is in a bit of trouble. According to reports, he has been indicted in San Antonio, Texas, on 4 counts of sexual assault and 1 count of kidnapping. This stems for an arrest in May, after an incident between he and his ex-girlfriend.

According to the reports, Del Rio smashed the victim’s cell phone, her laptop and attempted to burn her passport. In addition to that, he allegedly attacked her, causing multiple injuries and left her, “feeling woozy and dizzy from the hits to her head.” Furthermore, she claims that he choked her and gagged her with a sock to keep her from screaming. The report also states that the victim was covered in bruises, as he was also said to have sexually assaulted her with various parts of his body.

If these reports are true then they are obviously concerning, and if convicted, Alberto Del Rio could be facing some serious time behind bars. It is important to remember that he is innocent until proven guilty, but these reports are at a bare minimum, very disturbing to hear.