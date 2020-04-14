Alastair Overeem ‘Not Afraid’ Of Coronavirus, Believes He ‘Probably Already Had It’

Alastair Overeem Believes He Likely Already Got The Virus

For whatever reason, a lot of people inside of MMA have expressed a lack of concern, during this global health crisis. Alastair Overeem on the other hand, has a different reason why he is not afraid of the virus.

Overeem is a true veteran of mixed martial arts, having fought in a ton of organizations. Although his UFC run has been full of ups and downs, he managed to make his way to a title shot at one point. Some even think he won that fight, arguably making Stipe Miocic tap out.

Regardless, Overeem was most recently slated to fight Will Harris, before the UFC put their events on hold. They were essentially forced to shut down, as the situation in the world began more serious. However, as Alistair explained in a recent interview, he is not afraid of this virus. In fact, he thinks he may have already contacted it at some point.

“This is the time to eat healthy and be healthy, right?” Overeem said. “It’s good for your immune system. As an athlete, I’ve been always very obsessed with health and the immune system. That’s why I’m not really afraid of the virus, because I’ve probably already had it. I was in Thailand during Chinese New Year. It was flooded with the Chinese and some people that were close to me had symptoms. That’s what it’s like now in the whole coronavirus discussion.”

Overeem goes on to explain that this is still the perfect time for people to eat healthy. Moreover he feels that the UFC will be the first sports organization to be back up and running. Either way he will be ready to fight.

Alastair Overeem appears at 11:30 of the video below: