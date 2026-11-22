Alan Hiro Yamaniha will meet Arihito Yamamoto in an opening bout at Super RIZIN 6 on December 31. The November 21 announcement gives the Bonsai Jiu-Jitsu veteran a new opponent for the year-end show at Vantelin Dome Nagoya, while putting Yamamoto’s forward-pressure ambitions against a considerably more experienced RIZIN competitor.

The bantamweights are scheduled at 61 kilograms under RIZIN MMA Special Rules, with two five-minute rounds. That is a different format from the three-round bantamweight championship contest between Danny Sabatello and Yrysbek Tilenov on the same card. No championship is attached to this opening matchup.

Yamamoto Puts His Case In Terms Of Pressure

In the written statement published with his official RIZIN profile, Yamamoto identifies aggression and the willingness to keep advancing as his principal strengths. He wants to deny his opponent opportunities to rest rather than present himself as a specialist with an established technical advantage.

The 33-year-old from Gifu is unusually candid about that distinction. He says he has no particular combat-sports base, does not view his record as exceptional and wants to show an ordinary person confronting the challenge persistently. He understands the opportunity as a chance to demonstrate his value through the result.

#SuperRIZIN6 🏯

🔥 OPENING FIGHT ANNOUNCED! 🔥 🥊 RIZIN MMA Special Rules | 5 Min × 2R | 61.0kg 🟥 Alan Hiro Yamaniha 🇧🇷 / @AYamaniha

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🟦 Arihito Yamamoto 🇯🇵 / @ichibanmma [ #SuperRIZIN6 | Watch on #RIZINtv | 12/30 Wed 8pm PT / 11pm ET ] pic.twitter.com/kYWQgTePu4 — RIZIN.tv (@RIZINTV_) November 21, 2026

His profile lists an 8-7 professional MMA record with two knockouts and a debut at DEEP TOKYO IMPACT on October 17, 2021. He represents Reversal Gym Tokyo Standout. Away from competition, he works in a human-resources department, a detail he includes alongside music and films among his personal interests. The promotion lists him at 170 centimeters, four centimeters taller than Yamaniha. No reach measurement is supplied for him, so height alone does not establish a comparable reach advantage.

A Veteran Who Has Already Navigated RIZIN’s Tournament

Yamaniha, 40, made his professional debut at a DEEP event in Nagoya in 2010 and subsequently competed in ZST, Road FC, HEAT and PANCRASE. RIZIN describes him as another member of the Bonsai team established on its stage alongside fighters such as lightweight champion Roberto Satoshi Souza.

His first RIZIN appearance came in the June 2021 bantamweight grand prix, when he beat Kazuma Kuramoto by decision. Kai Asakura eliminated him on the scorecards in the following round. Later victories over Motonobu Tezuka, Yasuhiro Kawamura and Hideo Tokoro gave him experience against different established Japanese opponents before the current booking.

More recently, he has twice submitted Shogo Yamamoto, who is a different fighter from Arihito. The first finish was a second-round rear-naked choke in November 2024. Their October 3 rematch at RIZIN LANDMARK 16 ended with a kneebar at 3:00 of round one. That distinction matters: the December assignment is not a third meeting with the opponent he faced in Nagasaki. Across the eight contests in his RIZIN results table, Yamaniha has six wins and two losses. That promotional total is separate from his longer professional career and does not include his BreakingDown appearances.

The new bout adds another Bonsai representative to a show that also includes Kleber Koike against Hyuma Yasui. Separately, Jose Torres will face Enzo Massami Iamazato at flyweight. Those announcements concern different weight classes and opponents, not alternate plans for either man in this opening bantamweight contest.