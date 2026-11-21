Alain Van De Merckt spoiled Szymon Herrmann’s unbeaten record and KSW debut with a second-round submission at KSW 123 in Szczecin, Poland, on November 21. The Belgian middleweight finished with an arm-triangle choke at 3:17 of Round 2, the result recorded by KSW and both fighters’ official histories.

It was a successful return to the promotion for Van De Merckt after his decision loss to Tomasz Romanowski a year earlier. Herrmann had arrived with a 7-0 record for the matchup announced in October, but could not extend that unbeaten start on his new stage.

Round 1: Van De Merckt applies the pressure

According to KSW’s Polish-language ringside account, translated here into English, Van De Merckt advanced from the beginning and used his kickboxing attacks to try to trap Herrmann against the fence. The Polish newcomer answered with offense of his own, but the promotion’s report credited Van De Merckt with the more effective exchanges.

The opening round did not produce a finish. Herrmann made it into the second, where the direction of the contest changed from standing exchanges to a battle for position on the ground.

Round 2: A takedown sets up the submission

Herrmann attempted to take the initiative early in the second round. Van De Merckt then took him down, worked into mount and secured the arm-triangle choke that ended the fight. The official submission time was 3:17, leaving no need for a final judges’ verdict.

KSW’s official free preliminary broadcast is available below. The archive includes studio coverage and the opening bouts, rather than being a standalone highlight of this matchup.

Another arm-triangle win for the Belgian

Van De Merckt had used the same submission to beat Borys Dzikowski at KSW 109 on August 9, 2025. That finish came at 3:28 of the second round. His promotional debut had gone the other way, with Laid Zerhouni stopping him at KSW 101 in December 2024.

Romanowski subsequently beat him by unanimous decision at KSW 112 in November 2025. KSW’s pre-fight announcement said Van De Merckt had since won by stoppage in Belgium, so Saturday’s result continued his recovery while giving him another victory inside this promotion.

The same announcement listed all ten of his previous professional wins as finishes, divided equally between knockouts and submissions. Herrmann was taking a different step: most of his previous professional appearances had been with Babilon MMA before this Szczecin card. Both men weighed 84.3 kilograms at the official weigh-in for their middleweight contest.

Herrmann, 30, had built experience through more than twenty amateur contests before beginning his professional career in 2023. KSW identified Ankos MMA as his training base when announcing this step up.