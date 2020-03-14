Al Iaquinta Disappointed That Kevin Lee Missed Weight At UFC Brasilia

Al Not Happy Lee Missed Weight For His Fight Against Charles

Kevin Lee will tango with Charles Olivera in the main headliner of UFC Brasilia tonight (Sat., March 14, 2020) from inside Nilson Nelson Gymnasium in Brasilia, Brazil. “The Motown Phenom” missed the weight by 2.5 pounds yesterday at weigh-ins for the lightweight affair. After some negotiations, Charles agreed to fight and will take 20% of Lee’s fight purse.

Al Iaquinta is an old rival of Lee, quick to give his thoughts on his missed weight.

Very disappointed in my son

Very disappointed in my son — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) March 13, 2020

That’s the second time Lee missed weight for his UFC career and has since been vocal about wanting a 165-pound division.

However, if you ask Al about this, he is not in favor of creating a new division.

“Nooooo definitely not creating a weight class for an undisciplined welterweight,” he said.

Nooooo definitely not creating a weight class for an undisciplined welterweight — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) March 13, 2020

Lee tried his luck at welterweight first time but dropped to Rafael dos Anjos via submission last year in May. Al Iaquinta here sums that Lee is an undisciplined welterweight.

The Motown Phenom last fought back in November at UFC 244, where he scored a spectacular first-round knockout win over Gregor Gillespie. This win snapped his two-fight losing skid.

Al, on the other hand, is riding on two-fight losing skid after getting a beat from the hands of Dan Hooker and Donald Cerrone.

Since Lee lost both fights from Al back in the days it seems trilogy is not in the bags.

