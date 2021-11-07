Bobby Green Starches Al Iaquinta In Round 1 – UFC 268 Results (Highlights)

‘Raging’ Al Iaquinta defends his real estate in New York City against Bobby ‘King’ Green. Iaquinta makes his return after 2 years away, while Green looks to get back on track in 2021.

Round 1:

Iaquinta starts to stalk Green, making Green evade on the outside. Green uses his slick boxing to throw beatiful punches to the head of Iaquinta. Green starts talking to him with his hands down. Taunt after taunt, Green tags Al. Green rips at Iaquinta which drops him. He swarmed him on the ground and followed up with punches.

It was all over. New York has a new ‘king’ and his name is Bobby Green.

Official result: Bobby Green defeats Al Iaquinta via R1 TKO (2:25)

Check out the highlights below:

A 𝙁𝙇𝘼𝙒𝙇𝙀𝙎𝙎 victory for Bobby Green! ⚡️ [ #UFC268 | Prelims are LIVE on ESPNews & ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/cKbqg84687 — UFC (@ufc) November 7, 2021

NEW YORK STAND UP 🙌 [ #UFC268 | Prelims are LIVE on ESPNews & ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/wT0XZqpevx — UFC (@ufc) November 7, 2021