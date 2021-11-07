 Skip to Content

Bobby Green Starches Al Iaquinta In Round 1 – UFC 268 Results (Highlights)

Bobby Green gets a flawless victory over Al Iaquinta.

‘Raging’ Al Iaquinta defends his real estate in New York City against Bobby ‘King’ Green. Iaquinta makes his return after 2 years away, while Green looks to get back on track in 2021. 

Round 1:

Iaquinta starts to stalk Green, making Green evade on the outside. Green uses his slick boxing to throw beatiful punches to the head of Iaquinta. Green starts talking to him with his hands down. Taunt after taunt, Green tags Al. Green rips at Iaquinta which drops him. He swarmed him on the ground and followed up with punches.

It was all over. New York has a new ‘king’ and his name is Bobby Green. 

Official result: Bobby Green defeats Al Iaquinta via R1 TKO (2:25)

Check out the highlights below:

 

