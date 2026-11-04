Akbar Abdullaev vs. Mairon Santos Reported For December 5 UFC Card

Akbar Abdullaev and Mairon Santos are being lined up to fight on December 5, according to Ag. Fight. The outlet reported the matchup in a November 3 written announcement, presenting a potential meeting between a former ONE Championship finisher and the winner of The Ultimate Fighter 32’s featherweight tournament.

The Brazilian news agency described the contest as being arranged, rather than announcing a completed fight or an official result. Its accompanying graphic names both athletes. Neither fighter supplied a statement in that announcement, and the report did not provide a place on the running order.

Santos Brings Four UFC Wins

Santos would bring four UFC victories into the assignment. His promotional breakthrough came in August 2024, when he knocked out Kaan Ofli at 1:30 of the second round to win the TUF final. Before that televised championship fight, he advanced through the tournament with decision victories over Edwin Cooper Jr. and Guillermo Torres.

His next two appearances required the judges. He earned a split decision against Francis Marshall at UFC 313 in March 2025, then a unanimous decision against Sodiq Yusuff that May. Those outcomes gave him experience winning at the end of three rounds, in contrast to the stoppages that define his prospective opponent’s ONE record.

BREAKING! UFC encaminha Mairons Santos vs Akbar Abdullaev para o dia 5 de dezembro! — Ag. Fight (@AgFight) November 3, 2026

In his most recent completed bout, Santos stopped Muhammad Naimov with strikes 21 seconds into round three at UFC 323 on December 6, 2025. UFC’s written history confirms that finish; it was not a decision. The promotion identifies his current team as The Fighting Nerds and describes his relocation from Las Vegas to Brazil. That gives the Brazilian a different training base from the Xtreme Couture camp where he prepared earlier in his UFC run.

Abdullaev’s Stoppage Run In ONE

Abdullaev’s previous promotion records five wins and no defeats during his ONE tenure, all inside the distance. The sequence included opening-round stoppages of Oh Ho Taek and Aaron Canarte, followed by a second-round knockout of Halil Amir. That history helps explain the sporting interest in matching him with another athlete who has already put together a successful promotional run.

His last two ONE victories took longer. He stopped Tang Kai at 1:21 of round five and Ibragim Dauev at 3:49 of round three. ONE now identifies him as a former athlete, so those results describe the background he brings to the proposed UFC matchup rather than a current commitment to that organization.

UFC currently lists Abdullaev in its lightweight division. Santos’s profile remains under featherweight; Ag. Fight’s brief written post does not specify a contracted weight. A division change should therefore not be treated as officially confirmed solely from this announcement.