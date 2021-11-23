Adrian Yanez Wants Sean O’Malley Next, Thinks He’d KO ‘Sugar’ In Boxing

Rising UFC bantamweight Adrian Yanez is gunning for a showdown with Sean O’Malley but he also wants to dabble into boxing.

Yanez had a three-round war with Davey Grant in one of the few bright spots of the widely panned UFC Vegas 43 card. Yanez ended up winning the bout via split decision but didn’t walk away unscathed as his ear was swollen to about the size of a golf ball.

Having secured his eighth win in a row, Yanez is looking for a big name. He can’t think of anyone bigger at 135 pounds than the “Sugar” Show.

Adrian Yanez vs. Sean O’Malley?

Adrian Yanez appeared on The MMA Hour and he’s well aware that O’Malley will be busy with Raulian Paiva on Dec. 11. With that said, Yanez wants in on the O’Malley sweepstakes.

“Yeah, he has Paiva in front of him. Yeah, that’d be a nice fight in front of me. I would definitely love that fight just because it’s Sean O’Malley. He kind of gets the most noise of anyone in the division. Sometimes, it’s almost like a better consolation prize than fighting for the title because you got someone in front of you like Sean O’Malley, who at times brings even more eyes than the people at the top. So, yeah of course that would be fun.”

Zuffa Boxing Here We Come

UFC President Dana White hasn’t been able to make Zuffa Boxing a reality yet, but Yanez is throwing his name in the hat. He named the MMA fighters he’d like to share the boxing ring with.

“There’s a lot of guys. Of course, the interim champ Petr Yan. I would like to strap on the eights (8 oz. boxing gloves) with him. It’d be fun, I would love it. Also, Cody Garbrandt, he has some great boxing as well. I would like to jump in there. Rob Font, Jose Aldo, of course, Sean O’Malley, I think he has some good striking. Oh yeah, Julio Arce. I know he just lost to Song Yadong but he has really great boxing and also, Song Yadong as well. They have some really great hands. I think just throw us in a tournament, we all go out there and duke it out with the boxing gloves on. I think that’d be fun.”

As far as how O’Malley would fare with him in a boxing match goes, Yanez made his answer clear.

“He has really good striking but his hands, they’re good. I just think if we strap on the eights. I definitely put him to sleep.”