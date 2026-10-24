ONE Signs Unbeaten Adlan Umarov To Featherweight MMA Roster

Adlan Umarov is taking an unbeaten professional record to ONE Championship. The promotion announced the Kazakh fighter’s signing on October 24 and identified featherweight MMA as his new division, adding a submission-oriented prospect to the roster.

The 23-year-old arrives at 4-0. ONE has not supplied a debut date, opponent or contract length. Its announcement emphasizes his wrestling entries, top pressure and ability to pursue the back when opponents try to escape, while also describing a threat from his striking.

Three Chokes Followed His Professional Debut

Umarov’s recorded professional career began against Ersinbek Pernebay at Octagon Selection 28 on October 1, 2023. He won by a punches stoppage at 3:10 of the opening round. His next two appearances extended that start through a different method.

At Octagon 55 on February 16, 2024, Sardor Madaminov submitted to a rear-naked choke at 2:56 of Round 2. Nurlan Taytiev suffered the same result at Octagon 59 that June, with the finish recorded at 3:06 of the second round. The regional promotion’s own athlete page confirms both wins.

The fourth victory came in China against Jun Yin at WLF W.A.R.S. 89 on November 14, 2025. A first-round rear-naked choke ended that contest after 1:43. Those results account for his three submissions and one striking stoppage, with no decision required.

In footage Umarov shared from the China appearance, he advances behind punches, brings his opponent down near the fence and transitions toward the back before the referee intervenes. The clip is archival evidence of his approach, not footage of a ONE debut or a newly completed fight.

A New Roster Spot, Not A Title Assignment

ONE’s featherweight division has a 155-pound upper limit. Its athletes must pass hydration testing as well as make their contracted weight; the promotion requires those checks consecutively during its testing window. That system matters when comparing Umarov’s new division with conventional MMA listings that describe him as a lightweight.

Tang Kai remains the featherweight MMA champion. His promotional record includes a fourth-round stoppage of Shamil Gasanov in May and an earlier non-title defeat against Akbar Abdullaev, who subsequently pursued a UFC opportunity. Signing with the organization does not establish Umarov’s place in that title queue.

Kazakhstan already has a championship connection to ONE through former flyweight titleholder Kairat Akhmetov. The veteran later faced Henry Cejudo in a separate grappling match. Umarov enters a different weight class.

The promotion is also introducing unbeaten newcomer Magomed Magomedov against Lucas Gabriel at lightweight, part of the recently revised ONE Fight Night 49 lineup. That is a separate assignment: Umarov was not named for the November 6 card.