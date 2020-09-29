Paulo Costa is extremely upset with Israel Adesanya after Israel’s antics following Costa’s UFC 253 loss. During the fight, Adesanya was able to easily dismantle the challenger, embarrassing him as he cruised to victory without breaking a sweat. Immediately after the 2nd round TKO victory, the camera captured Adesanya humping Costa on the ground while he was recovering from the beating. Now, Costa wants a rematch after the disrespect he felt due to Adesanya’s actions.

UFC 253

Adesanya (20-0) annihilated Costa (13-1) in the second round via TKO. And, with virtually no resistance met from Paulo. Adesanya then went on to address his haters and call out Jared Canonnier as his future opponent. They didn’t shake hands at the beginning of the fight due to their well-documented rivalry. While the beef between fighters is usually settled after the bell, that isn’t the case for Adesanya and Costa.

Costa Wants Adesanya Rematch

After Adesanya humped Costa after the fight, it re-ignited their beef to an even higher level. Now, Paulo wants revenge after feeling completely disrespected by Adesanya.

“I come here to talk about the action that human trash did, that human trash did after the fight,” Paulo Costa said. “I didn’t see when I was there in the cage but I saw now, and I disapprove 100 percent. … Nobody can stop me, nobody can stop me. I want my rematch.

“You know, something happened before the fight. I’m not giving excuses to my people, my fans, but I will be 100 percent to fight him and make him pay. That’s my words. Save my words.”

Adesanya replied after seeing Costa’s message:

Lobbying For a Rematch

Usually, a fighter who loses a title fight in such fashion would have to work his way back to title contention. Perhaps one or two more decisive victories in the division will allow Costa the opportunity to challenge Adesanya in the future.