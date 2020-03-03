Israel Adesanya Puts Staph Infection Rumors to Bed Amidst UFC 248

Adesanya Denies Staph Infection Allegations

Training for an MMA fight is extremely hard. And training for a championship bout is even more difficult. Usually, a fighter’s preparation for a fight is much more daunting than the actual match itself. Bumps, bruises, and a host of undisclosed injuries come with the territory of an MMA fighter’s life. For Israel Adesanya, it appears that there is some sort of mysterious gash on his arm that many speculate is a staph infection. However, Adesanya brushed off any staph allegations.

Izzy has denied all allegations that the wound could possibly be a staph infection. Of course, if that were to be the case, the chances of him being able to compete in his title fight would be slim. Unless he were to flat out dismiss any suspicions, or simply cover it up.

Adesanya Speaks on his Wound

Not covering the wound, Adesanya instead chose to flat out deny the severity of the gash. Appearing on the Ariel Helwania MMA Show, Israel spoke about his arm. As guessed, Israel spoke about not being concerned at the “little scrape” on his arm.

“It’s just a little something, a little scrape of myself,” Adesanya said. “That sh*t happens, but whatever. I’ll rub it on his face when it’s time.”

As the conversation continued, Izzy made sure to make note that the “scrape” hasn’t compromised his preparation for the fight. And honestly, fight fans have to hope that Adesanya is telling the truth.

Identifying if Adesanya has Staph

Now that the image has surfaced, both the UFC and the athletic commission will be paying close attention to the wound. As we get closer to UFC 248 against Yoel Romero, more news will more than likely surface about the gash.

If the wound is identified as staph, the main even Middleweight title bout will more than likely be compromised. Stay tuned as we find out more about the wound.