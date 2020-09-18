Israel Adesanya is a trendsetter. Not only is he the UFC Middleweight champion, but he continues to blaze trails that UFC fighters have never ventured into. From his eclectic interests outside of the cage to his dance moves before entering one, Izzy is unlike any other. Now, Adesanya will carve yet another path for fighters as the newest sponsored athlete from Puma.

Details of Adesanya Signing With Puma

Details of the deal have yet to be announced. However, the general manager of Puma Oceania voiced his excitement to bring Adesanya on board. Mainly due to Israel’s interests outside of the cage that makes him unique.

“We’re ecstatic to be welcoming one of New Zealand’s most acclaimed athletes to the PUMA family. Not only is Israel a fearless and incredibly talented athlete, but his passion for dancing, fashion, anime, and his memorable personality makes him a standout individual to represent the brand,” said Pancho Gutstein.

Adesanya also teased the deal with a video on social media. He announced the partnership one week prior to his championship title fight against Paulo Costa at UFC 253.

✨🌌💫

“Whoever said the sky is the limit, doesn’t know about the universe!”

Hyped and honored to partner up with a BEAST in the game @puma ✨🐾 pic.twitter.com/1RMFyzX21C — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) September 17, 2020

Israel Explains Why he Chose Puma

Furthermore, Adesanya expressed his decision to associate with the global brand. Both individualism and expression were the key factors that brought the partnership to life.

“I express myself when I fight, when I dance and through my style and I’ve always loved rocking PUMA, said Adesanya. “Never conform to society’s expectations of who I should be – individualism is key. I love that PUMA is all about individuality, daring to stand out, fearlessness, and pushing the limits. Exactly my kind of brand and I’m hyped to see the partnership unfold.”

Will Adesanya’s partnership with Puma open doors for fighters in the future? Or, did Israel’s individualism land him a unique opportunity within the sport that hasn’t been seen since Anderson Silva and Jon Jones signed with Nike?