Israel Adesanya Ready to Face Paulo Costa on Fight Island

Israel Adesanya Ready to Face Paulo Costa, Possibly On Fight Island

The battle between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa continues. From the playful back and forth on social media, to the harsh words for each other cage side, this rivalry is heated. Spectators of mixed martial arts have waited for Adesanya to face Costa. However, injuries had unfortunate timing that has offset the battle. Now, Costa is the number contender for Izzy’s belt. And after defeated Yoel Romero, Adesanya is ready to show Costa why he’s the middleweight champion of the world.

Costa believes that he’s had the harder route to contender-ship in the middleweight division. Previously, Costa noted that Yoel Romero is the toughest test in the division. Since Costa beat Romero, he believes that he is the best middleweight in the world. Additionally, Costa reiterates Izzy’s small frame and boring style are unimpressive.

Adesanya on Facing Costa

Fast forward to now, and Adesanya has also heated Romero. The way he attained the victory may have been considered boring, but he got the job done. Now, Israel’s full focus on Costa, who is currently ranked right below the champion. Adesanya spoke with MMA Junkie to explain that he’s ready for the battle to happen… perhaps even on Fight Island.

“I like Fight Island,” said Israel. “The movie, like the cinema I have in my head – because I’m the protagonist, right, and Costa would be the antagonist in the end of this movie – and to finish it off on ‘Fight Island,’ that just seems like some ‘Mortal Kombat’ type of sh*t. It’s just like, you couldn’t have scripted it any better.”

Making the Fight

Adesanya continued by saying how Costa’s basic striking gives him little hope in the matchup. And, that Izzy will dictate the pace of the fight to ultimately get the win.

So, do fans agree with Adesanya’s assessment of the fight? And, will things play out as he says? Or, is he not giving Costa the credit he deserves in the matchup?