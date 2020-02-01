Israel Adesanya Open To Stadium Fight With Darren Till In London

Adesanya: Till And I Will Fight One Day

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya expects to fight Darren Till in the future.

Till recently moved up to middleweight in November at UFC 244 where he enjoyed a successful debut against Kelvin Gastelum. Many have since been anticipating the prospect of Till potentially facing Adesanya given their striking-focused styles.

And “The Last Stylebender” is more than open to going to enemy turf and fighting Till in a stadium show in London.

“I haven’t been to London yet, so what better excuse,” Adesanya told Submission Radio. “What better reason than to do a stadium show over there and fight one of their sons in Darren Till?”

Adesanya had previously claimed that he wanted to fight in London in an effort to build his global brand. Beating Till in impressive fashion would be one way to make even more fans.

That said, him and “The Gorilla” are are cool with each other with the former believing it’s a matchup that must happen.

“We’re cool. I like Darren,” Adesanya added. “We already know we’re gonna fight one day. We’ll do it for the culture of fighting, because that’s a stylistic match-up that just can’t be missed. Not in this era. That’s a fight that’s not gonna get away from under me. “But yeah, I like him. He’s a good sort, he’s a good kid. I think we’d get along very well. But Darren is not ape.”

However, if Adesanya is to face Till in a stadium show, he will first need toget past his next opponent in Yoel Romero. The pair are set to collide in the main event of UFC 248 on March 7 in Las Vegas.