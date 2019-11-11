Israel Adesanya to Jon Jones:” Shut the F**k Up,” Will Fight Eventually

Israel Adesanya Will Face Jon Jones After He Cleans Out Middleweight

Ever since UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defeated Robert Whittaker at UFC 243, the door between a fight with him and Jon Jones seems to be opening wider and wider. Both men have taken shots at each other on social media. Also, both have expressed the desire to fight each other at some point down the line. Initially, “Stylebender” said he would make the move to light heavyweight eventually after cleaning out the middleweight division. Now, Adesanya is challenging Jon on his own time.

Israel recently spoke with TMZ Sports. During the conversation, Adesanya expressed wanting to defend his title over anything else. Furthermore, he explained his desire to face Jon Jones. However, he made it known that Jones will have to wait until he defends his Middleweight strap. And, the fight would have to happen at Middleweight. Which, is a new caveat to what Izzy has said in the past.

Izzy Focusing on Being the Greatest

Adesanya made it very clear that he wants Yoel Romero next. If not, he and his team have some ideas in mind. However, Izzy told TMZ that he wouldn’t reveal to them his plans, playfully taking a shot at their history of snitching.

“I want to be the greatest of this era,” said Izzy. “I’ve taken Whittaker, Gastelum, and Anderson Silva.”

Subsequently, the reporter asked Izzy about Jon’s comments on Adesanya. Jon implied that if he landed one takedown, Izzy wouldn’t be able to get back to his feet. He finished by saying he doesn’t believe Adesanya actually wants to fight him.

“He (Jon) will face me eventually, but I’m going to respect the game. I’m going to do what got me to the dance which is, honor the game and defend my belt,” said Adesanya. ” I mean, he didn’t jump up to heavyweight right after he won the belt. F*ck, you know? I want to do the work. If he wants to come down, come see me, boy. Ff not shut the f*ck up and wait ’til I come see you,” Adesanya said.

Making Adesanya vs Jon

The tension seems to be growing between these men. Their exchange of words on social media has been going on for close to a year now.

Unfortunately, as each man makes a dig at the other, it doesn’t look like a clash between them is anywhere close to happening in the near future. With both men remaining in their respective weight classes, expect a lot of talks and no action in the upcoming months.