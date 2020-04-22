Israel Adesanya Unloads On ‘Fakest Motherf*cker’ Jon Jones

Adesanya: Jones Is Just The Fakest Motherf*cker

Israel Adesanya unloaded on Jon Jones for his fakeness in the latest war of words between the two UFC champions.

Jones took a subtle dig at Anthony Smith following the latter’s recent home invasion with the light heavyweight champion claiming he would have not let his home invader be able to walk if that happened to him.

Many — including Smith — saw that comment as unnecessary and insensitive, especially as “Lionheart” had trouble subduing the invader and later spoke of how terrifying the whole incident was with his family at home.

But Adesanya was not surprised one bit.

“He’s [Jones] got three or four girls and a wife and kids,” Adesanya said on The Luke Thomas Show. “He should be able to empathize [with Smith]. … I don’t know man. I can’t relate because I’m not an idiot. Did he post and delete with that as well? “… Just the fakest motherf*cker, man. I keep saying, he’s just the whitest black guy you’ve ever met. The way he conveys himself, he’s so washed. Washed like whitewashed almost. He’s trying to appease what he thinks is massa. I’ve seen that through his whole career. That video where he was like “you still there?” … This guy is fake. DC been saying he’s fake. All his peers been saying he’s fake. He’s one way on TV, another way in real life.”

The middleweight king went on to mock Jones for his run-ins with the law despite being a devout Christian.

“… Obviously it’s fabricated, the sh*t he has on TV, being a priest’s son and all that stuff,” Adesanya added. “It’s like, you know how the Catholic school girls are the freakiest, the ones that like to get crazy because they’ve been suppressed? That’s Jones. Jones is a Catholic school girl because he’s probably been suppressed his whole life. He got a little bit of change, a little bit of notoriety, a little bit of status at a young, dumb age. Then he’s just like going all crazy, sucking every d*ck in town.”

Jones is yet to respond at the time of writing but don’t be surprised if he hits back sooner rather than later. The duo have been going at it for over a year with many expecting them to eventually collide in the future.

Adesanya has notably predicted a meeting in 2021. At this rate, it certainly looks possible if they both keep winning in their respective divisions.