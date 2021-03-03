Israel Adesanya Sees Jan Blachowicz Fight Going Two Ways At UFC 259

Israel Adesanya sees his fight with Jan Blachowicz going two ways.

Adesanya will move up to light heavyweight when he challenges Blachowicz for his 205-pound crown in the UFC 259 headliner on Saturday night.

Despite being the smaller fighter, many observers — as well as oddsmakers — are favoring the middleweight champion to comfortably come out on top.

As far as Blachowicz is concerned, he is predicting a second-round headkick knockout against Adesanya. So how does “The Last Stylebender” see the fight panning out?

Adesanya Predicts Blunt Force Trauma

While he didn’t state what the first way was, the second way was violent to say the least.

“There’s many ways this can happen,” Adesanya told Ariel Helwani in a recent interview. “Look, I could even lose, God forbid. But I’m just saying, in different timelines. But there’s certain timelines that I really visualize and hold on and I see this happening two ways. “The first one, I keep close to my chest but the second one — blunt force trauma, man. Badly, violently, violent car crash because he’s overeager.”

Helwani would go on to ask if the first way was a submission to which Adesanya responded.

“Why you gotta be like this nosey? … Exactly [a submission would blow everyone’s minds] and he’s a black belt in jiu-jitsu as well but yeah, it does and what? Fight me, Ariel, f*cking fight me.”

Israel Adesanya sees two potential outcomes for his fight against Jan Blachowicz at #UFC259 One @stylebender's keeping "close to [his] chest" and the other is "violent" 😳 (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/mbWRcKTU4p — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 3, 2021

A submission would certainly be a crazy way to win the light heavyweight title and become a two-division champion, especially as Adesanya is yet to win in the UFC by that method.

However, it’s never wise to count out Blachowicz who is a winner of eight of his last nine outings and continues to upset the odds.