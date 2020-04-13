Israel Adesanya Resumes Social Media Beef With ‘PulsingPictoP*ssy’ Jon Jones

Adesanya And Jones Go At It Again

It’s been a while but Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones have finally resumed their social media beef.

It all started with Adesanya tweeting Jones on Sunday using the latter’s infamous line during a live segment with Daniel Cormier.

“Hey p*ssy you still there… @JonnyBones”

Jones responded later in the day while he was interacting with fans on Twitter. The UFC light heavyweight champion — in a now-deleted tweet — posted an image of Adesanya following his knockout loss to Alex Pereira back in 2017.

“Wasting all that good oxygen. Someone wake this b*tch up and change his tampon.”

Of course, nothing is deleted forever on social media as Adesanya managed to grab a screenshot of the tweet and mocked Jones for continually making the same mistakes.

“Did he do a post & delete Dwight?

I been ko’d once and I never made that mistake again.

How many times you been arrested?

How many times you pissed hot?

How many times you had your belt taken off you? (someone answer these)

You never learn you PulsingPictoP*ssy.”

You never learn you PulsingPictoPussy. pic.twitter.com/qYhEgnWwlm — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 13, 2020

It’s only a matter of time until “Bones” responds again.

One thing is for sure. The pair of UFC champions are continuing to hype and build up a potential super fight in the future — one Adesanya previously predicted to take place next year.