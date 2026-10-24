Abus Magomedov Submits Cam Rowston In First Round At UFC 333 — Highlights

A 1:44 guillotine ends Rowston’s seven-fight winning streak in Abu Dhabi.

Written by Jake Blend
Last updated on October 24th, 2026
Abus Magomedov applies a guillotine to Cam Rowston during their UFC 333 middleweight fight
Photo: UFC

Abus Magomedov stopped Cam Rowston with a guillotine choke at 1:44 of the first round at UFC 333 on Saturday, October 24. The middleweight bout took place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, with the official in-cage announcement confirming the method and time.

The result ends a seven-fight winning streak for Rowston and hands him his first defeat in four UFC appearances. Magomedov entered the matchup defending his position in the division’s top 15 against an opponent seeking to break into that group.

Round 1: The takedown attempt becomes a submission opening

The decisive sequence began with Rowston changing levels toward his opponent’s legs. Magomedov caught the neck as the Australian came forward, then went to the canvas with his arms locked around it. Rowston initially stayed on top, trying to work through the position rather than conceding the takedown exchange.

With his back on the mat, the German representative kept the grip while Rowston moved his hips and lifted his legs in an effort to escape. The change in position did not free his head. The referee stepped in as Rowston lost consciousness, and Magomedov released the hold before getting back to his feet.

Magomedov explains the pressure behind the finish

Daniel Cormier highlighted the leg attacks while reviewing the replay with the winner inside the Octagon:

You were beating him down with those calf kicks. So he decides to shoot, you jump on the guillotine.

Magomedov did not describe the calf-kick sequence as the specific plan. He explained that the intention was to keep applying pressure until his opponent pursued a takedown. He also characterized the guillotine as a dependable option when other work did not produce the desired opening.

Asked about facing someone higher in the rankings, he recalled seeking Israel Adesanya after his previous appearance in Baku. This time he proposed a different opponent: Gregory Rodrigues. He suggested the beginning of next year, while acknowledging that the two have known one another for years and were familiar with one another. His answer presented a sporting challenge, not a personal dispute or a confirmed booking.

The opportunity Rowston brought into Abu Dhabi

Before the fight, Rowston had recognized the danger posed by Magomedov’s grappling. In an October 22 UFC feature, he pointed specifically to the veteran’s ability to control opponents on the ground and to his previous submission of Michal Oleksiejczuk. The promotion listed eight prior submission wins for Magomedov, including two in the UFC. The Australian nevertheless believed his coaches had identified openings:

He's shown a few vulnerabilities, and my team has seen those and created quite a good gameplan for me

The City Kickboxing middleweight had rebuilt after losing his first Contender Series appearance to Torrez Finney in 2024. Three regional victories earned another invitation, and stopping Brandon Holmes secured his UFC contract in August 2025. Those successes explain the momentum he carried into this step up, rather than making Saturday a promotional debut.

At Friday’s official weigh-ins, Magomedov registered 185.5 pounds and Rowston 185. Eugene Bareman had expected to corner Rowston on this card. For the winner, the finish follows his earlier guillotine victory in Baku.

Published on October 24, 2026 at 1:28 pm
Stay up-to-date with the latest MMA news, rumors, and updates by following the RED Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram. Also, don't forget to add MiddleEasy to your Google News feed Follow us on Google News for even more coverage.
Share on Flipboard Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn
Jake Blend

Jake Blend
Jake Blend is an experienced combat sports writer with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. Over the past 6 years, he has relentlessly covered the evolving landscapes of mixed martial arts, boxing, and Muay Thai. Whether he is reporting on the latest UFC matchups, breaking down championship fight camps, or interviewing athletes, Jake's deep-rooted passion for the sport shines through in every article.

Related

Leave a Comment