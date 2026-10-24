Abubakar Vagaev Defeats Jacob Malkoun By Unanimous Decision At UFC 333 — Highlights

Abubakar Vagaev made a successful move to middleweight at UFC 333, defeating Jacob Malkoun by unanimous decision on Saturday, October 24. All three judges returned 29-28 totals after their three-round contest at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The fight took place on the early preliminary card.

This was a different assignment from Vagaev’s July debut against Saygid Izagakhmaev. He had won that fight by decision in the same city, entering this matchup with a 25-4 record and only one previous UFC appearance. Across from him stood a more established divisional opponent: Malkoun had returned from two years away to beat Torrez Finney and Gerald Meerschaert in consecutive decisions. The Australian had won six of his previous eight fights.

Round 1: Jabs, low kicks and a reversal

Malkoun began behind his jab, mixing in left hooks as Vagaev answered with low kicks and a right hand. A Malkoun single-leg attempt brought them to the fence, but Vagaev countered into top position and landed ground strikes. He also stood over his grounded opponent and kicked at the legs. After the referee restarted them standing, Malkoun resumed jabbing before a late Vagaev flurry. Bosacki refereed the bout.

Round 2: Vagaev adds power punches and takedowns

The second round featured harder hooks and right hands from Vagaev. Malkoun answered with combinations and continued finding his jab. Vagaev circled behind him against the fence, broke away punching, and later completed takedowns. An uppercut followed by a left hook set up one of those entries. His opponent repeatedly returned upright, although he took a right hook while disengaging. Another overhand right and left hook followed late.

Round 3: Malkoun keeps jabbing as Vagaev changes levels

In the third, Malkoun kept jabbing while Vagaev countered over the top and changed levels for another takedown. Malkoun used the fence to stand and escaped into space. Short uppercuts, a later clinch, a Vagaev knee to the body and Malkoun’s final right hand completed the action.

No individual judges’ round allocations were available in the official scorecard page inspected for this report. The totals above come from the promotion’s in-cage announcement, rather than an unofficial live score. Vagaev’s professional record becomes 26-4; Malkoun’s moves from 10-3 to 10-4.

Vagaev acknowledges the parts that did not work

During the immediate Octagon interview, Vagaev was asked whether he believed he had done enough to win. Speaking through the official interpreter, he said he did, but stopped short of suggesting that the performance had gone entirely to plan. He explained that some of the work prepared with his team in the gym had not translated into the fight, then expressed gratitude for the victory.

The interviewer then highlighted his right hand and wrestling before asking about defeating an experienced opponent. Vagaev’s response recognized that Malkoun had been expected to present an awkward test. He addressed the grappling challenge directly through his interpreter:

“We knew that he’s a really good wrestler, a good grappler. But I told you, I’m ready to wrestle with anybody in this division.”

He also described this as his middleweight debut and expressed happiness with the result.

A former welterweight champion tests a new division

The move to 185 pounds follows a career that included ACA welterweight championship wins in 2022 and 2025. His official UFC profile places his start in wrestling at age 19 and his move into MMA a year later. That background helps explain why the wrestling matchup was a central subject of the post-fight questions, even as this appearance introduced him to a different UFC weight class.

The pairing had been reported ahead of UFC 333, and both men appeared on the official weigh-in card. At the scales on Friday, Vagaev registered 185.5 pounds and Malkoun 186, placing both inside the non-title middleweight limit. Neither entered a championship contest here; their bout preceded the event’s two title fights.