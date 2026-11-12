Abu Dhabi Police Announce 10 Arrests After Hotel Brawl Linked To Merab–Usman Incident

Abu Dhabi Police announced on Thursday, November 12, that they had arrested eight people over a fight at the entrance to a hotel and two others who filmed it. The force’s official written update said the individuals had been referred to the Public Prosecution.

The announcement is a new official development after Wednesday’s confrontation involving Merab Dvalishvili and Usman Nurmagomedov. The National connected the police statement to that incident at the Yas Hilton, where Dvalishvili had been conducting an interview ahead of RAF Abu Dhabi.

Police Separate Fighting And Filming Arrests

The Arabic-language post, published by the verified police account at 11:41 UTC, distinguishes between the two groups rather than describing all ten people as participants in the fighting. Its accompanying graphic repeats the arrest totals and referral. Neither identifies the people in custody by name.

That limitation matters when reading the announcement alongside the footage of Dvalishvili and Nurmagomedov’s confrontation. The official post does not establish which individual appears in which arrest category, or provide a named allegation against either fighter. It should not be read as confirmation that every person seen in the recordings was arrested.

#أخبارنا | #شرطة_أبوظبي تضبط 8 متورطين في مشاجرة عند مدخل أحد الفنادق وشخصين قاما بتصويرها وتحيلهم إلى النيابة العامة. التفاصيل :https://t.co/dszDAIHAdD pic.twitter.com/eqbssFEYv1 — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) November 12, 2026

The National’s account of the fuller police statement says the fight followed earlier disputes and that the authorities warned against conduct threatening public safety or disrupting public order. That report also describes police urging the public to follow the law and behave responsibly.

A Separate Step From Earlier Questioning Reports

Before this official announcement, Ariel Helwani reported that people from both sides were being questioned. His subsequent November 12 written update said everyone involved, including Dvalishvili and his friend Saba, was still being detained almost 24 hours after the confrontation. He attributed that information to what he had been told, rather than presenting a police document.

The police post does not publish a charge sheet, court decision, release timetable or detention conditions. Those details cannot be supplied by a circulating video or by an earlier account of questioning. Referral to prosecutors is the procedural development stated in the announcement, not a published verdict on the confrontation.

RAF’s current official event page continues to list Dvalishvili against Marlon Moraes in a catchweight crossover wrestling match on November 14 at Etihad Arena. The advertised start is 8 p.m. Gulf Standard Time. A listing is not confirmation that a detained competitor has been released or cleared to participate.

Umar Nurmagomedov, Usman’s older brother, is listed separately against Urijah Faber. Usman is not Dvalishvili’s scheduled opponent on that card. The distinction between the brothers remains important: the hotel incident and its legal follow-up are not a sanctioned match or an announced change to either wrestling pairing.