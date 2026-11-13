Abu Dhabi Court Convicts 10 After Dvalishvili–Nurmagomedov Hotel Brawl

The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court has convicted ten people over the hotel brawl involving Merab Dvalishvili and Usman Nurmagomedov. The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department announced the convictions on Friday, November 13, in a written notice describing prison terms, fines and deportation among the penalties.

The National’s detailed account distinguishes three groups of defendants. It reports different penalties rather than an identical sentence for all ten people convicted.

Eight Prison Sentences Reported Across Two Groups

According to The National’s account of the department’s statement, six defendants were sentenced to six months in prison and fined 300,000 dirhams each. They were also ordered to be deported after completing their sentences. The report attributes those punishments to conduct disturbing public security, causing panic and endangering lives.

Two other defendants received fines of 50,000 dirhams each for disturbing public security and assaulting others, the newspaper reported. Its account does not assign those two the same prison and deportation penalties described for the first group.

محكمة أبوظبي تدين 10 متهمين في مشاجرة داخل فندق وتفرض عقوبات بالحبس 6 أشهر وغرامة 300 ألف درهم لكل متهم مع إبعادهم خارج الدولة Abu Dhabi court convicts 10 defendants in hotel brawl, sentencing them to 6 months in prison, a Dh300,000 fine and deportation pic.twitter.com/ytwAuVlVD3 — دائرة القضاء-أبوظبي (@ADJD_Official) November 13, 2026

The remaining two people received six-month prison sentences, fines of 300,000 dirhams each and deportation orders for filming and publishing the confrontation in violation of privacy, according to that report. It also says the court ordered their phones confiscated and the footage deleted.

The Public Notice Does Not Name The Defendants

The judicial department’s original X post and accompanying bilingual graphic identify ten convicted defendants but do not publish their names or map individual people to specific punishments. Those materials therefore should not be presented as a named sentencing document for either fighter.

The National connects the case to Wednesday’s confrontation at the Yas Hilton, where Dvalishvili had been conducting an interview before RAF Abu Dhabi. MiddleEasy’s separate report on the November 11 brawl covers the underlying incident rather than this subsequent court decision.

Police Had Previously Announced Ten Arrests

Abu Dhabi Police’s November 12 written arrest announcement distinguished between eight people held over fighting at a hotel entrance and two others held for filming it. Police said they had referred those arrested to the Public Prosecution. That original notice likewise did not identify the individuals by name.

The court announcement advances the case beyond that earlier arrest-and-referral stage. The sentencing categories reported on Friday should remain separate from the arrest categories, rather than assuming that everyone detained received the same punishment or that footage alone establishes a particular person’s legal outcome.

The decision comes one day before RAF Abu Dhabi at Etihad Arena, where Dvalishvili had been announced to wrestle Marlon Moraes on November 14. That sporting assignment explains his presence around the event, but the court’s announcement concerns the hotel incident rather than a contest result.