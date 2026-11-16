Abe Kawa has offered his own account of the teammate at the center of Josh Hokit’s allegation against Jon Jones. Writing on November 16, he defended Jones’s involvement and criticized Hokit for discussing the individual.

Kawa Describes Treatment And A Return Home

Kawa said the man had traveled from Switzerland to the United States for a scheduled fight and stopped taking prescribed medication. He attributed the subsequent difficulties to a mental-health episode. That is Kawa’s account, not an independently established diagnosis or a finding about the cause of the man’s behavior.

His statement described a 14-day hospitalization in Arkansas after the traveler was prevented from boarding a flight. Separately, Kawa said Jones obtained treatment when the man arrived unannounced in Albuquerque and helped ensure he returned to Switzerland. He said the man’s family appreciated that assistance. The post did not supply medical or travel records.

Kawa ended by objecting to the way Hokit had discussed the teammate:

Simon is a great kid and bringing him into this is just low even for you.

This is low of you @Josh_HokitUFC that kid is on meds for schizophrenia and flew to the USA from Switzerland for a fight he was scheduled to have. He stopped taking his meds when he got to the USA and was suffering from an episode. He was admitted to a hospital for 14 days in… https://t.co/NGPn1WlQoI — Abe kawa (@Abraham_kawa) November 16, 2026

Where His Response Fits In The Exchange

The manager’s intervention came after Jones’s own denial. Jones posted at 1:08 a.m. UTC on November 16, rejecting the drug-use explanation and saying he had arranged hospital admission and paid for a flight home. Kawa’s message followed at 2:13 a.m. UTC. The two accounts overlap on assistance with care and travel, but neither post independently establishes the underlying medical circumstances.

The dispute had taken a different turn at 11:24 p.m. UTC on November 15, when Hokit introduced the allegation about their teammate. He claimed the man became involved with drugs around Jones and described a later encounter in downtown Albuquerque. He did not provide supporting documents or dates for the alleged drug use. His criticism of Jones’s role should therefore remain distinct from a verified account of what happened.

Hokit responded to Jones at 2:36 a.m. UTC by accusing him of acting out of guilt. That brief reply did not identify a new incident or provide documentation supporting the earlier accusation. The sequence places Kawa’s statement between Jones’s denial and that later response, rather than making it the original source of the dispute.

The exchange followed Hokit’s five-round loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC 334. Gane retained the heavyweight championship at Madison Square Garden on November 14, with all three judges scoring the contest 48-47. Those sporting facts do not establish any of the claims being exchanged about a third person.

First Round Management identifies Kawa as a partner and its director of MMA. His post represents his own intervention in the controversy, not a medical statement, court finding or announcement of a new fight. The competing descriptions remain attributed to the people who published them.