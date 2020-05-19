Report: Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s Situation Worsens, On Life Support

Nurmagomedov In A Coma Again

Abdulmanap, the father of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, has reportedly seen his condition worsen.

The senior Nurmagomedov recently awoke from a medically-induced coma last week following heart surgery brought on by COVID-19. However, his condition remained serious as he couldn’t move or talk.

As of Tuesday, however, Abdulmanap is back in a coma again and is currently on life support as his condition deteriorated according to Russian reports.

“Doctors at the military hospital in Moscow where he is being treated after undergoing a heart bypass operation were forced to connect the elder Nurmagomedov to a life support machine on Tuesday after his condition deteriorated, according to multiple reports in Russian media.”

On Monday, Khabib confirmed his father was in critical condition and added that more than 20 members of his family have been affected by COVID-19.

“There is a lot written on the internet about my father,” Nurmagomedov said (translation via ESPN). “My father, right now, is located in a hospital. He is in critical condition as a result of this virus. It impacted his heart, because last year he had a surgery there and right now, they did another surgery. “He is in a very difficult situation, very difficult. We are asking Allah that he returns him to us.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAVwOsYASi-/

Hopefully, Abdulmanap has a quick and speedy recovery.