Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev Targets Pereira, Prochazka, Reyes, Rountree

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev has put four prominent names on his list after UFC 333. In a written X post late on October 28, he tagged Alex Pereira, Jiri Prochazka, Dominick Reyes and Khalil Rountree Jr., addressing the UFC alongside phone and document emojis.

The message identifies fighters he wants considered, not an agreed next opponent. It contains no event date, signed agreement or acceptance from any of the four. In Pereira’s case, it also does not specify a weight class: the former two-division champion is currently listed as a heavyweight.

A New List After The Krylov Finish

Yakhyaev’s latest appearance ended with a first-round TKO of Nikita Krylov in Abu Dhabi on October 24. UFC’s official result records a knee finish at 2:38. That made him four-for-four on the UFC roster and extended his unbeaten professional record to 11-0.

The Krylov test was not entirely one-way. The promotion’s written account describes an early right hand that cut Yakhyaev before he took control on the canvas. He threatened a D’arce choke, switched to a riding position and landed the decisive knee as Krylov tried to stand, then followed with punches.

His rise has been unusually quick in terms of cage time. UFC’s pre-fight written profile recounts a 33-second submission of Raffael Cerqueira in Qatar, followed by a rear-naked choke of Brendson Ribeiro at 2:52 of the first round. He then knocked out Julius Walker in eight seconds in Baku, earning his first Performance of the Night award.

His route to that opportunity began with a 30-second knockout on Dana White’s Contender Series in August 2025. Entering UFC 333, nine of his first 10 professional victories were stoppages and eight had ended in the first round. More than half of those finishes came by submission, rather than knockout.

The Named Targets Have Different Paths Ahead

Reyes also won at UFC 333, stopping Azamat Murzakanov in the opening round. His official history records a 2:40 finish. It followed a split-decision victory over Johnny Walker in April, giving Reyes consecutive victories after his September 2025 loss to Carlos Ulberg. Reyes also brings two previous UFC light heavyweight title challenges, against Jon Jones and Jan Blachowicz in 2020.

Prochazka’s current official profile lists a November 21 meeting with Navajo Stirling. He previously held the light heavyweight championship after submitting Glover Teixeira in the fifth round in June 2022, and vacated the belt because of injury. His next title attempt ended in a November 2023 loss to Pereira; the Brazilian also won their June 2024 rematch.

Pereira likewise already has another bout listed: Sergei Pavlovich on December 12. His UFC championship history includes a middleweight title victory over Israel Adesanya and a later light heavyweight title win over Prochazka. He also defended the 205-pound belt against Rountree in October 2024, finishing that contest in the fourth round.

Rountree also has a recent connection to Prochazka: their October 2025 meeting ended with the Czech fighter’s third-round knockout victory. That places another former title challenger on the list alongside two former champions and Reyes, whose own history includes a loss to Prochazka in May 2021. The four names span different points in the division’s title picture, rather than one shared upcoming event.