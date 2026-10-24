Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev Stops Nikita Krylov By First-Round TKO At UFC 333 — Highlights

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev needed less than three minutes to get past Nikita Krylov at UFC 333. The unbeaten light heavyweight won by TKO at 2:38 of the opening round on Saturday, October 24, at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Jason Herzog refereed the contest.

The matchup offered the 25-year-old a test against an established ranked opponent, rather than another newcomer. Krylov brought 43 professional appearances into the bout. The victory moves Yakhyaev to 11-0 and gives him four first-round finishes in as many UFC appearances.

Round 1: A knee breaks the exchange along the fence

Krylov was trying to work back upright near the cage when Yakhyaev created room to attack. The younger fighter struck from above as his opponent continued rising, then drove a knee toward the head. Krylov fell back toward the mat, leaving the attacker standing over him.

Yakhyaev followed with punches while Krylov remained on his hands and knees. He continued the ground attack as the referee moved closer, and Herzog stepped between them to end the contest. The winner immediately backed away rather than continuing after the intervention. A separate cageside angle shows the referee reaching in before Yakhyaev stands and turns toward the crowd.

The winner credits preparation, not an effortless night

In the Octagon interview, Yakhyaev first acknowledged that Krylov had connected with a good punch. Cormier’s replay discussion also identified a defended takedown and a D’Arce attempt before the finishing exchange. Those details place the stoppage within a sequence of transitions, rather than suggesting that the first strike of the bout ended it.

Asked about the knee, Yakhyaev answered through the official English interpretation that his team had prepared for work in multiple positions, including wrestling and exchanges against the cage. The interpreted answer included this explanation:

I do everything what I do in the cage in my gym

Cormier then asked what should follow a win over a ranked opponent. Yakhyaev expressed interest in higher-profile contenders but did not name a specific rival in that answer. His remarks were a request for the next level of competition, not confirmation of a signed matchup.

A short UFC résumé already included different finishing methods

The promotion’s October 23 prospect profile detailed the route into this assignment: a 30-second Contender Series knockout earned Yakhyaev his contract in August 2025. His UFC debut ended with a submission of Rafael Cerqueira after 33 seconds, and he then submitted Brendson Ribeiro with a first-round rear-naked choke.

The eight-second knockout of Julius Walker in Baku added a different kind of finish to that sequence. His first three UFC bouts totaled only three minutes and 33 seconds. Before facing Krylov, nine of his ten professional wins had ended inside the distance; five were submissions, according to his official athlete profile.

Krylov’s experience was the reason this represented a different examination. UFC’s pre-fight profile credited him with 16 submission victories and 13 knockouts, with wins over Alexander Gustafsson, Volkan Oezdemir and Ovince Saint Preux. The veteran therefore brought proven threats in both striking and grappling, not simply a longer record.

Both light heavyweights registered 206 pounds at the official weigh-in. Earlier on the card, Abus Magomedov submitted Cam Rowston, while Abubakar Vagaev defeated Jacob Malkoun by decision.