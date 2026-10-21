Aaron Pico Puts The Next Fight First Ahead Of Losene Keita

Aaron Pico is leaving championship expectations in the background as he prepares for Losene Keita. His priority is the next assignment, not a timetable for reaching the belt.

The featherweight matchup is scheduled for October 24 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. It forms part of UFC 333, where Alexander Volkanovski defends the division’s championship against Movsar Evloev.

A present-focused approach to a changed assignment

In an October 20 interview with MMA Junkie, Pico discussed growing older and taking life day by day. He put his approach this way:

“The most important fight is the one that’s next, so this is the most important fight.”

He regarded Aljamain Sterling’s decision not to fight him as business, not fear. Staying on this card mattered after time away from family. He had studied Keita’s footage and respected his Paris knockout. Confidence in preparation came with an acknowledgment of MMA’s uncertainty.

The replacement followed an established recovery timeline

Arnold Allen’s withdrawal was reported September 18, replacing the matchup announced in August. Allen had been rehabilitating after earlier treatments and lacked sufficient preparation time. It was not reported as a newly sustained injury. Keita’s assignment therefore predates this week’s interview rather than representing another fight-week switch.

Pico’s first UFC victory came against Patricio Pitbull at UFC 327 on April 11. He won by unanimous decision over three rounds after losing his promotional debut to Lerone Murphy. That response to a difficult first appearance supplies the immediate competitive context for his next outing, rather than a guaranteed contender designation.

The opponent brings his own recent rebound. Keita stopped Muhammad Naimov in the first round in Paris on September 5, earning his first UFC victory and a performance bonus. That result preceded the replacement booking and explains why this matchup involves two fighters coming off wins despite earlier promotional setbacks.

Preparation and ambition remain separate questions

Earlier footage from Pico’s Morocco camp showed another side of his preparation. Coach Roberto Barreiro described monitoring fatigue and stopping sessions when recovery was needed, even when his fighter wanted more work. The training package involved partners arriving from different countries, not simply a plan to exchange punches with Keita.

Keita’s subsequent Embedded appearance emphasized a different motivation. During a family outing, he described wanting his children to see a father who accepts challenges. He distinguished Pico’s athletic background from his own identity as a competitor, presenting that contrast as his outlook rather than a technical verdict.

Asked about the title matchup, Pico narrowly favored Volkanovski but stressed Evloev’s wrestling threat. Facing the champion was an ideal scenario, not a confirmed opportunity; his ambition did not depend on who held the belt.