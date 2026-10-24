Aaron Pico Stops Losene Keita In 74 Seconds At UFC 333 — Highlights

Aaron Pico put Losene Keita on the canvas with a right hand and finished with punches at UFC 333 on Saturday, October 24. The featherweight contest at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ended by TKO at 1:14 of the first round, giving Pico his first stoppage victory in the UFC.

Round 1: Wrestling first, then the finishing right hand

The main-card opener began with a glove touch and an immediate takedown. Pico attacked a leg and put Keita on his back within seconds. Keita turned during his attempt to escape, briefly exposing his back before working his way upright.

Keita connected as the fighters separated, but the next decisive punch came from Pico. His right hand dropped Keita, and he followed him down rather than allowing a reset. From above, Pico delivered further punches until referee Lukasz Bosacki intervened.

Bruce Buffer’s announcement confirmed the 74-second finish as a TKO. Although the promotion’s initial social captions described a knockout, the final in-cage ruling is the result recorded here. There were no scorecards: the contest ended before the first round reached its midpoint.

The broadcast replay shows Keita trying to cover up beneath Pico’s follow-up attack. A separate cageside camera captures the same closing sequence from the other side of the fence, including the referee moving in to separate them.

A round of applause for Aaron Pico 👏 He starts off the main card with a stunning finish in quick fashion!@VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi [ #UFC333 | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/lmiT7GUCSo — UFC (@ufc) October 24, 2026

Pico then turned away from his opponent and celebrated inside the Octagon. The UFC released that immediate reaction separately from its finish footage.

A celebration worthy of the knockout 😤 Aaron Pico | #UFC333 pic.twitter.com/WAxp33U8N5 — UFC (@ufc) October 24, 2026

Pico names the two opportunities he wants

Speaking with Daniel Cormier afterward, Pico welcomed a title opportunity and identified a specific alternative:

I want to fight for a title, but if that can’t happen I want a rematch with Lerone Murphy.

Cormier introduced the question by noting Pico’s No. 11 ranking. Pico also criticized ranked fighters who decline assignments or withdraw, proposing that they be sidelined for a year. That was his demand, not an announced UFC rule. He said he wanted to compete, earn money and progress toward the championship.

Earlier in the interview, Pico traced his wrestling to age four. He recalled telling his coaches that Keita would wish he had started as young, and connected a smarter return to those foundations with his belief that he can become champion.

He also thanked Abu Dhabi for its hospitality and King Mohammed VI of Morocco and his family. Cormier distinguished this performance from Pico’s earlier UFC victory rather than presenting Saturday as his promotional debut.

Pico had discussed concentrating on Keita during fight week, after beating Patricio Pitbull by unanimous decision in April. That win followed his UFC debut loss to Murphy, which explains the opponent he named after this finish.

Keita’s own pre-fight assessment contrasted individual wrestling with overall MMA. He entered after stopping Muhammad Naimov in Paris, having lost a split decision to Nathaniel Wood in his first UFC appearance. Saturday’s result interrupted that rebound.

Both had made the non-title featherweight limit at Friday’s official weigh-in: Pico registered 145.5 pounds and Keita 146. Their matchup carried no belt; Pico’s post-fight request was an ambition, not confirmation of another booking.