The Long Beach gym of 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu was unfortunately burned down and destroyed.

As Black Lives Matter protests and marches continue across cities in America following the tragic death of George Floyd last week, so has vandalism and looting which has particularly affected small businesses.

They destroyed the 10th planet in Long Beach CA.. this is so sad. 😢 pic.twitter.com/lovfllI0XZ — R (@palaciostx_) June 1, 2020

10th Planet was one such business with founder Eddie Bravo sharing what happened in Long Beach, California.

“F*ck. 10th Planet Long Beach owner Chai Sirisute just told me the insane back-story about the fire that destroyed his gym. It’s a scary af story, one day I hope he tells it publicly. But long story short he and 3 of his homies strapped up and stood guard in front of the school, full red alert, gun out, while thousands and thousands of protestors stormed by looking to smash sh*t. Chai said that they for sure would’ve f*cked his academy up if he wasn’t in front shaking in his boots but ready to kill. He did that for 5 hours. So many stories. “But at about the 5 hour mark of the stand off someone threw some kind of explosive cocktail into the suit shop at the end of the building what was connected to his school. Within minutes the whole building was up in flames. Scary f*cking sh*t. We started a gofundme it’s in the bio of @rosegracie anything will be greatly appreciated 🙏❤️”

GoFundMe For Rebuilding 10th Planet Exceeds Goal

The GoFundMe was started on Monday and the good news is at the time of writing, it has reached its $50,000 goal with contributions currently at over $56,000 in less than 24 hours.

“Despite all the ugliness surrounding the circumstances I want to express my profound gratitude for the jiu jitsu community for rallying around our 10P brother Chai when he lost his business to the fires and looting last night,” the GoFundMe organizer posted in an update today. “You are a glimmer of light in all this darkness. Thank you.”

Hopefully, the gym is rebuilt and back and running as soon as possible.