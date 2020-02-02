Ali Abdelaziz Reveals $100 Million Offer For Khabib to Fight in Saudi Arabia Against Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather

Saudi Arabia Offers Khabib $100 Million to Fight, According to Ali Abdelaziz

Conor McGregor has always been known as the UFC’s biggest draw when it comes to making money. Inside the octagon, it would be tough to find another athlete who secures paychecks the size of Connors. However, in his absence, his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov has been a name for himself. Khabib and his brand have become popular in their own right. Especially as a household name around the world. And, according to his manager Ali, the payout could make Khabib the highest-paid UFC fighter ever. Ali Abdelaziz has said that Saudi Arabia wants to give Khabib $100 million to have him fight Conor McGregor or Floyd Mayweather there.

Next For McGregor

It’s still not clear what Conor’s next fight will be inside of the octagon. After smashing Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds, McGregor has made it very clear that he wants to stay active. However, his desire to stay active don’t line up with the time frame of Khabib. So, it’s probably beneficial for Conor to take a fight first before gunning for Khibib. Which is what Nurmagomedov and his camp want anyways.

Ali Speaks to the Media About $100 Million Offer

Ali spoke with TMZ Sports. During the conversation, he listed what he believes should be next for Conor. He also spoke on a very lucrative potential series of bouts for Khabib.

“He (Conor McGregor) can’t get a title fight by beating a guy who is 36-years-old, coming off a loss,” said Ali. “If he wants to fight for a title shot, he has to, like Khabib said, start fighting guys like Gaethje. Guys like Islam Makhachev. Young guys, up-and-coming, who is coming off wins. He knocked out the guy he just knocked out, he’s not gonna get a title shot,” said Ali.

The $100 Million Offer

After that, he switched gears and revealed plans for Khabib after he fights Tony Ferguson. And, the plans equal A LOT of money.

“Like Khabib’s father said, you have to beat some guys, and it has to make financial sense also. And I’m sure it will like I know some people in Saudi Arabia right now. They met with me, they want to pay $100 million to Khabib to fight Conor in Saudi Arabia. They want to pay Khabib $100 (million)to fight Floyd in Saudi Arabia.”

Making the Fights

Whether Ali is to be trusted is up the media and the fans. The number seems high but, Nurmagomedov is an international star. Plus, there is a lot of money to be made in Saudi Arabia.

Would fans like to see either of these matchups go down in Saudi Arabia? Let us know.