For the most part, many would agree that UFC 253 was a slow build as a spectator. Although it was a great night of fights, the shakey beginning left fans feeling skeptical. But, also hopeful for the main card. Thankfully, both Israel Adesanya and Brandon Royval took their already impressive skill and turned up another notch. With both men putting on performances for the ages, the legendary magic touch of Fight Island prevails. Just like the rumor mill, which will always deliver, and never disappoint.

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Authority always wins and so does the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill. Celebrate one of these on the seventh day of this great week.

Recently, it was stated by Dana White that surging prospect Khamzat Chimaev will be facing a ranked opponent in the main event of a future card . However, the name of the opponent wasn’t listed. This is because, the opponent was scheduled to be “Wonderboy” Thompson, but he didn’t want the fight to face people ranked higher.

We've heard that Khamzat's opponent will be either Anthony Pettis or Geoff Neal.

. As far as Conor McGregor goes, he truly wants to box Manny Pacquiao. Unfortunately for him, we’re being told that nobody has an interest in making the fight at all. While both camps have spoken to each other about the fight, UFC President Dana White has yet to start negotiations. And, if it were to happen, the splits for the payday would have to be around the 50/50 range, for Conor, making the negotiation period nearly impossible.

The fight, for both parties, would more so be in the spirit of fundraising for COVID-19 relief. So, if the fight happens to occur, expect a modified ruleset.

