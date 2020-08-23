The Return of Frankie Edgar

On paper, UFC Vegas 7 seemed like a lackluster event. However, like most cards that fly under the radar, it delivered. The card showcased a plethora of underdog performances and come from behind victories. Plus, Frankie Edgar was able to get a big win over Pedro Munhoz in his UFC bantamweight debut. But, as we always say, the rumor mill keeps circulating, and this week, it’s no different.

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Authority always wins and so does the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill. Celebrate one of these on the seventh day of this great week.

For anyone thinking Joanna Jedrzejczyk was planning on retiring, think again. Joanna has continued to train amidst retirement rumors. Furthermore, we’ve heard that she’s already been exploring some possible matchmaking opportunities. With the last information we received, don’t be shocked if Joanna takes on Carla Esparza in a long time rematch that Esparza is looking forward too. Also, Joanna vs Tatiana Suarez in her return is also very possible.

For Paige Van Zant, things are going well after she struck a multi-million dollar deal with Bare Knuckle FC. However, an interesting part of her contract is her ability to still compete in a number of other things on the side. One of those activities is Pro Wrestling. We have been told that the clause in the contract was strategic, so don’t be surprised if Paige Van Zant rumors to WWE come to fruition.

Send Us Anonymous Tips

If you have heard of any interesting Sunday Morning Rumor Mill MMA rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, tweet us or mail them to us in an unmarked envelope. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram