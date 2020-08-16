UFC 252 Was Exactly What Fans Needed

UFC 252 delivered on being the mega event it was deemed to be. Bigi Boy was able to reclaim contendership in the heavyweight division, and Marlon Vera successfully defeated Sean O’Malley. However, the rumor mill never sleeps, and its time to dig into some of the biggest rumors in the sport right now.

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Authority always wins and so does the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill. Celebrate one of these on the seventh day of this great week.

Sources that would like to remain anonymous have detailed to us a potential return to the octagon for Henry Cejudo. It’s rumored that with so many options at the 125lb and 135lb divisions, Cejudo wants them all. Not only does Henry want to reclaim the flyweight title, but the bantamweight title as well. Plus, he also has aspirations of fighting for the featherweight title as well.

to the octagon for It’s rumored that with so many options at the 125lb and 135lb divisions, Cejudo wants them all. Not only does Henry want to as well. Plus, he also has aspirations of fighting for the featherweight title as well. As far as Jon Jones goes, sources are telling us that he’s planning on making a huge splash during his return. It’s very possible that for Jon’s next fight, he’ll be facing the UFC’s heavyweight champion. Thus, making him a double champion if he can successfully claim that crown.

Send Us Anonymous Tips

If you have heard of any interesting Sunday Morning Rumor Mill MMA rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, tweet us or mail them to us in an unmarked envelope. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram