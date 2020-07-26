This next fight is the opener of the main card! Khamzat Chimaev looks to get his second win in 10 days as he faces Rhys McKee from inside Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Round 1

Chimaev shoots for the takedown immediately. He picks up McKee and drops him in his corner. Chimaev controls his opponent on the ground and lands some ground and pound. Chimaev gets the full mount position and keeps controlling the wrist of McKee. Chimaev lands some elbows and maintains the position. Chimaev sinks in a choke but Mckee defends well. Chimaev keeps landing some ground and pound as McKee is laying on his belly. Chimaev keeps the control and lands a multitude of punches forcing the referee to stop the fight.

Official results: Round 1, 3m 09s is the official time of the stoppage as Khamzat Chimaev defeats Rhys McKee by TKO. He earns the quickest turnaround victory in UFC history!

Check the highlights below: