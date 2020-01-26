MMA Community Mourns On Tragic Death Of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

By
Alex Mendez
-
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant - Image via @kobebryant Instagram

Most Recognizable Five-Time NBA Champion Kobe Bryant Lost His Life In Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant, a famous NBA player, and his 13-year old daughter lost there lives in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday. TMZ confirmed the news.

Kobe retired from sports back in 2016. The former Los Angeles Lakers superstar was traveling with three other people in his private helicopter. It caught fire and crashed into the hills. Emergency personnel responded; however, no one survived, it’s confirmed that five people are dead int the incident.

Unfortunately, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, also dead. Gigi was a basketball star herself, and her father often shared photos and videos of her on social media.

 Five-time NBA champion Kobe was a 2-time NBA Finals MVP (2009, 2010), was NBA’s Most Valuable Player (2008), and many other accolades in his resume. He famously used a helicopter for his commute dated back to when he played in lakers.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Check below how the MMA community reacts to the death of NBA legend:

View this post on Instagram

Hard to believe my friend 😭

A post shared by Anderson "The Spider" Silva (@spiderandersonsilva) on

Middleeasy team sending prayers and condolences to Kobe Bryant’s family in this difficult time.

RIP Kobe Bryant.

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram

Join our list

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here