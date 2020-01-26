MMA Community Mourns On Tragic Death Of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

Most Recognizable Five-Time NBA Champion Kobe Bryant Lost His Life In Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant, a famous NBA player, and his 13-year old daughter lost there lives in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday. TMZ confirmed the news.

Kobe retired from sports back in 2016. The former Los Angeles Lakers superstar was traveling with three other people in his private helicopter. It caught fire and crashed into the hills. Emergency personnel responded; however, no one survived, it’s confirmed that five people are dead int the incident.

Unfortunately, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, also dead. Gigi was a basketball star herself, and her father often shared photos and videos of her on social media.

Five-time NBA champion Kobe was a 2-time NBA Finals MVP (2009, 2010), was NBA’s Most Valuable Player (2008), and many other accolades in his resume. He famously used a helicopter for his commute dated back to when he played in lakers.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Check below how the MMA community reacts to the death of NBA legend:

😔 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) January 26, 2020

Just sad man…

Woke up to the news and it’s sad az. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) January 26, 2020

🙏 prayers https://t.co/xIHlPitt5L — Grand Slam Champ Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) January 26, 2020

No way. So sad 🙏🏼 https://t.co/xZNIXCg4c1 — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) January 26, 2020

Terribly sad 😭

RIP to a legend who meant so much to so many. You will be remembered forever as the champion you are.🙏 pic.twitter.com/xRVuSf157X — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) January 26, 2020

Bruh wtf !?!?!!?!!??!!! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 26, 2020

What!? Is this really true? 😥 https://t.co/OEIIzBJZ9v — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) January 26, 2020

I’ll rephrase my last tweet since everyone wants to talk shit. TMZ just reported that Kobe Bryant has passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. I hope it’s not true but if it is, my condolences go out to his family and the millions of lives he positively impacted. 💔 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) January 26, 2020

One of the greatest athletes of all time . RIP KOBE BRYANT 😢 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/iAk0vdR98B — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 26, 2020

Feeling speechless right now. This hurts. RIP #kobebryant and all family and others involved. 🙏🏼🙏🏼😢 @ Los Angeles, California https://t.co/7tyN4xAg30 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) January 26, 2020

Can’t believe what I just heard. My heart is broken. God bless his family. @kobebryant — glover teixeira (@gloverteixeira) January 26, 2020

Damn RIP Kobe. That meme with him talking to his duaghter at the game hit hard man 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) January 26, 2020

A million apologies and condolences we just lost a super athlete #ripKobe — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) January 26, 2020

Horrible!!!! RIP my man 😞🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/anrin1KfWZ — Dana White (@danawhite) January 26, 2020

Can’t believe what I just heard. My heart is broken. God bless his family. @kobebryant — glover teixeira (@gloverteixeira) January 26, 2020

I just had 2 people message me that Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash. I don’t believe this. Is this for real? — Carla Esparza (@CarlaEsparza1) January 26, 2020

RIP Legend to a legend Kobe Bryant🙏🏻 — Edmen Shahbazyan (@edmenshahbazyan) January 26, 2020

So tragic 😞 prayers to his family 🙏🏼 https://t.co/94zAhiNk50 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) January 26, 2020

OMG KOBE !!! 💔 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) January 26, 2020

Wow RIP mamba 🙏 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 26, 2020

I am a wrestler and fighter at heart but athlete by choice. Kobe has to be one of the most iconic athletes of my generation that I can remember watching for so many years. RIP Kobe 😔 — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) January 26, 2020

Kobe had an invincible aura to him, almost god-like. It’s crazy to think something like this could happen to him #RIP — Louis Smolka (@LASTSAMURAIUFC) January 26, 2020

I’m speechless… — Danger Dobson (@shana_dobson) January 26, 2020

Please tell me this is not real? Omgoodness! If so, my heart goes out to his family!🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/UQVGkkraI7 — Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) January 26, 2020

Wow I can’t believe the news on Kobe right now💔💔💔 — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) January 26, 2020

RIP to the legend @kobebryant Honestly can’t even believe that this news is true. Growing up wasn’t a Kobe/Laker fan, but couldn’t help to admire, appreciate, and respect the competitor that he was, and all that he… https://t.co/VVRJvF7cpm — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe. This is a dark hour and dark world at times. But you made it a brighter place and inspired me growing up. Thank you. My heart is out to your family. ♥️ — Anthony Rocco Martin (@TonyRoccoMartin) January 26, 2020

WTF Kobe’s really dead? 😳 — Bonecrusher ☠️ (@Marc_Diakiese) January 26, 2020

Man Kobe was one of my fav/ greatest athletes of all time 💔. RIP to a great one — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) January 26, 2020

RIP to the legend @kobebryant — Mike Trizano (@TheLoneWolfMMA) January 26, 2020

Rest in Power Black Mamba #24 🐍 — Montel Jackson (@Montello135) January 26, 2020

It’s hard to believe https://t.co/fY3LyjZ5Dg — Aiemann Zahabi (@Aiemannzahabi) January 26, 2020

Can anyone confirm is this is accurate or fake?!?! I dont know how to digest this😕 Kobe Bryant Dies in Helicopter Crash in Calabasas https://t.co/ls2ISGZFm5 via @TMZ — Arjan Singh Bhullar (@TheOneASB) January 26, 2020

Wow 😳…. Life is precious. RIP Legend https://t.co/IsDhikzNqo — Randy Costa (@RandyCosta135) January 26, 2020

This is so terrible.

All I can think about are his daughters.

I’ll be praying for them 🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/SRDsFENX9e — Austin Arnett (@AustinArnettMMA) January 26, 2020

“ With a new day comes new strength and new thoughts. “ – Eleanor Rossevelt Had a nice day enjoying the beautiful NM before I head out to Nepal then to Qatar. Jumped in the river for a nice cold plunge. I always… https://t.co/bLw8A3HLB3 — Jodie Esquibel (@JodieEsquibel) January 26, 2020

Man this is so sad. R.I.P 🙏🏽 https://t.co/86KWHhpcth — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) January 26, 2020

Middleeasy team sending prayers and condolences to Kobe Bryant’s family in this difficult time.

RIP Kobe Bryant.