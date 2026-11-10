Zhulien Rikov Confirmed For SENSHI 34 Superfight On December 5

Zhulien Rikov will return at SENSHI 34 on December 5, with the promotion confirming the Bulgarian Grand Prix winner for a 75kg superfight. The November 10 announcement leaves his opponent unnamed.

Rikov joins Atanas Bozhilov, Dragomir Petrov and Daniel Dinev on the Varna lineup. Bozhilov is also assigned a 75kg superfight, while Petrov competes at 70kg. Dinev takes a heavyweight reserve slot, not a place in the opening eight-man bracket.

SENSHI’s athlete profile lists Rikov at 7-0. It identifies him as its 2026 welterweight Grand Prix champion, alongside two World Cup titles, two European Cup titles and eight Bulgarian national championships.

Rikov Returns After September Victory

The promotion’s September 6 official results record a win for Rikov over Spain’s Danut Mihail at SENSHI 33 in Varna, Bulgaria. That was a separate 75kg contest, not part of the 95kg tournament won by Iuri Fernandes. The distinction matters for the December assignment too: Rikov is on the supporting program rather than entering the heavyweight draw.

September’s light-heavyweight bracket also showed why reserve bouts can matter. Pablo Molina and Dirrick Binnendijk won their reserve contests, then fought an additional bout. Molina advanced to the third-place match after semifinalist Yuri Farcas had been knocked out. That is previous-event context, not a prediction of a December substitution.

How The December Grand Prix Is Structured

SENSHI’s October 30 event announcement sets out an eight-man, single-night tournament above 95kg. The champion must win a quarterfinal, semifinal and final on the same program. Organizers also list two reserve bouts and a third-place contest. Those are different assignments from the three supporting superfights under KWU Full Contact rules.

The promotion describes the December event as the fifth Grand Prix of its 2026 season. Athletes from 13 countries are expected on the overall card, spanning Europe, Africa, Asia and South America. A tournament place and a supporting bout should not be conflated: the headline heavyweight crown is reached through that elimination bracket, not through Rikov’s 75kg appearance.

The event takes place at the Palace of Culture and Sports in Varna. SENSHI gives a 7 p.m. local start and says the show will be available on DAZN. Its announcement promises the remaining opponent names and full card later, so no Rikov matchup or title-defense claim is established yet.

Bozhilov previously held SENSHI’s 75kg European title, while Petrov won its 70kg European championship in 2023 and 2024. Dinev’s promotional debut included a win over Benny Adegbuyi, but his December assignment remains a reserve bout.