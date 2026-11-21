Former Krush super lightweight champion Yuto Shinohara has been matched with Yuto Saito for December 20 in Kobe. The promotion announced their lightweight contest on November 19 as part of Krush 195, the afternoon installment of its two-show visit to Kobe Art Center’s performing arts theater.

They are scheduled for three three-minute rounds at 62.5 kilograms, with one extension round available. This is not listed as a championship contest. The official event page gives noon for doors and a 12:30 p.m. start, both Japan time, while broadcast arrangements and ticket prices remain undecided. The current listing does not designate this pairing as the main event.

Shinohara represents DURGA and enters the listing with 21 wins, nine by knockout, and ten losses. Saito, of JK TRIBE, is listed at 13-12 with ten stoppage victories. Both use orthodox stances, but the former champion has a six-centimeter height advantage: 175 centimeters against 169. He is 28, while Saito is 34.

The fighters have already acknowledged the assignment in separate written posts, paraphrased here from Japanese. Shinohara said his next match in Kobe was set and promised a dominant knockout performance. Saito described the opponent as formidable and expressed his determination to overturn expectations rather than accept that assessment as a prediction.

The new booking gives Shinohara another domestic date after a planned French appearance fell through. His original May 23 statement explained that a high fever developed the day before he was due to travel, forcing him to abandon both the flight and the fight against Bryan Lang. He apologized to the opponent and the French and K-1 organizers; that withdrawal should not be counted as a completed bout.

His official profile identifies him as the sixth Krush super lightweight champion, a belt he won against Jun Nakazawa in August 2018. The following December, he knocked out Gonnapar Weerasakreck in the opening round of K-1’s lightweight tournament and finished third. Those achievements distinguish his former championship credentials from ownership of the current lightweight title.

Saito Continues Beyond His Injury Comeback

Saito’s recent preparation has centered on recovering from a broken jaw. Before his October 31 meeting with SEIYA, he said in an original written questionnaire that it would be his first fight in a year and that he had been training since August to rebuild confidence. He wanted to regain his competitive feel and deliver a performance recognizable as his own.

The October appearance is now included in his current official record, so those comeback remarks describe his situation before that bout, not a new injury announcement. The return from the jaw fracture preceded this new matchup. His knockout total also makes clear that most of his professional wins have come inside the distance.

The afternoon lineup additionally contains a separate lightweight pairing between Hisaki Higashimoto and Yuya Miyake, Naruto Matsumoto against Towa Sakakibara at flyweight, and Hiroki Nakano against Musashi at super featherweight. These are individual contests, not a tournament bracket. Krush’s written announcement and current event listing both assign Shinohara–Saito to number 195; the separate evening show is number 196.