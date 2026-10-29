Yuto Saito Targets Knockout Return After Year Out With Broken Jaw

Yuto Saito wants a knockout comeback after a year away with a broken jaw. Krush published his written statements alongside opponent SEIYA’s on October 29.

They meet on October 31 at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall, fifth on the Krush 193 main program. The lightweight contest is scheduled for three three-minute rounds, with one extension round available. It is a non-title matchup at 62.5 kilograms, on the same evening as two championship contests further up the running order.

Saito Says He Has Been Rebuilding His Confidence Since August

Saito says he began serious training in August to rebuild confidence. He wants to recover his competitive feel and inspire supporters by returning at the venue where he suffered the injury. He expects SEIYA to establish a rhythm with kicks.

In English translation, Saito said:

Of course, I want a knockout that shows Saito is back.

The promotion’s finalized record identifies his last appearance as Krush 181 on October 25, 2025, also at Korakuen Hall. Yuta Matsuyama defeated him by knockout 31 seconds into the second round in a super-featherweight contest. That result provides the competitive context for his absence; the broken-jaw explanation comes from Saito’s own new statement, not a medical report. His next bout is listed one division higher.

K-1’s current profile lists Saito at 13 wins and 11 losses, with 10 knockout victories. The 34-year-old represents JK TRIBE and is listed at 169 centimeters with an orthodox stance. His career began in full-contact karate before a December 2017 professional kickboxing debut. He entered Krush in August 2018 and subsequently stopped Sho Yamaguchi and Kazumasa Ashikaga in consecutive appearances, establishing the finishing reputation reflected in his record.

Saito had already acknowledged his fifth-bout position in an October 21 written post, promising to put on a performance. That earlier message accompanies the promotion’s published running order; it is background to Thursday’s statements, not a second new announcement.

SEIYA Wants Control After September’s Walkover

SEIYA calls Saito dangerous with both punches and kicks. He has emphasized fundamentals and his own strengths despite a short turnaround after a walkover. He wants to control distance, timing and pace rather than follow Saito’s fight, pursue a knockout when available, and move toward title contention.

SEIYA’s September 26 appearance at Krush 192 did not produce a contested fight. The finalized promotion record awards him a walkover after Ruku was withdrawn by a doctor. SEIYA’s September 25 written post says he had prepared and made weight, expressed disappointment at the cancellation, and wished his opponent a quick recovery. The distinction matters: the recent win on his record is not evidence that he stopped Ruku in the ring.

SEIYA is listed at 14-6 with four knockouts, representing POWER OF DREAM. He stands 170 centimeters, one centimeter taller than Saito, and also fights orthodox. Born in Itami, Hyogo, on October 31, 1996, he will turn 30 on fight night. His official biography traces his start in kickboxing to age 14 after childhood karate, followed by his Krush debut in August 2015.

The two men also appeared on the same October 2025 card. In the opening bout, SEIYA beat Ryunosuke by majority decision. The official scores were 30-29, 29-29 and 30-29. Those three completed rounds, rather than September’s uncontested award, supply his previous Krush fight result.

Two Title Fights Follow On The Korakuen Card

The headliner is Tatsuya Oiwa’s lightweight defense against Kenshin Kodama. Immediately before it, Ryu Ohira and Kakeru Nagano contest the vacant bantamweight championship. Yuya Miyake’s meeting with Kosei Sekiguchi is eighth, at super featherweight. Saito and SEIYA have not been promised a championship opportunity for winning their supporting bout.

An October 27 broadcast notice confirms full live coverage on ABEMA’s martial-arts channel from 5:15 to 10 p.m. Japan time. Doors open at 5 p.m., the preliminaries begin at 5:15 p.m., and the main program starts at 6 p.m. No individual ringwalk time is confirmed for the fifth fight.