Younes Smaili vs. Anouar Afakir Announced For GLORY Rivals 7

Younes Smaili will face Anouar Afakir at GLORY Rivals 7 on January 16, 2027, in Almere, the promotion announced Friday. It is the first confirmed matchup for the opening event of GLORY’s renewed collaboration with Enfusion.

The official announcement identifies Topsportcentrum Almere as the venue and says tickets are on sale. The pairing gives the previously announced four-event partnership its first named competitors, rather than merely adding another date to the calendar.

🚨 BREAKING: the first #GLORYRIVALS7 fight is official! Younes Smaili will face Anouar Afakir on January 16 in Almere! #GLORYRIVALS7 will be the first event of a year-long collaboration between GLORY and Enfusion 👏👏👏 Tickets are on sale NOW!.#GLORYRIVALS7 | JAN 16 |… pic.twitter.com/Uw4Ru0GJZE — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) November 6, 2026

Two promotional paths meet in Almere

Afakir brings an unbeaten record in Enfusion into the assignment. The organization’s current athlete page lists eight wins without a defeat, with victories over Levi Minkenberg and Serhii Adamchuk among his most recent results. Those entries are particularly relevant to a series intended to connect Enfusion’s roster with GLORY’s platform.

His win over Adamchuk came in Almere on May 2. Enfusion’s official event record identifies their contest as a lightweight championship bout and records Afakir as the winner on points. The January appearance therefore returns him to a city where he has already secured a significant promotional victory.

GLORY lists the Moroccan at lightweight and gives his height as 1.79 meters. The last three results on his Enfusion page were all points victories, following five consecutive stoppages at the beginning of that listed run. Those eight appearances belong to his Enfusion record; they should not be mistaken for eight fights already contested under GLORY’s banner.

Smaili has a different level of experience within GLORY itself. The promotion credits him with two wins and one defeat in its ring, while identifying him as a Moroccan lightweight standing 1.77 meters. The matchup puts that established GLORY experience opposite an opponent whose recent work has been documented primarily by Enfusion.

The first bout in a four-show agreement

The broader agreement was unveiled on October 27. GLORY and Enfusion said they would produce four events during 2027, with a stated focus on creating opportunities for developing kickboxers. They previously worked together on the first three Rivals events in 2022, making this a renewed relationship rather than their first joint venture.

Explaining the project in that written announcement, GLORY chief executive Marshall Zelaznik emphasized the route it could offer athletes:

“Fighters need opportunities to develop, to get noticed, and to prove they belong, and GLORY Rivals gives them exactly that.”

Enfusion founder and chief executive Edwin van Os described their collaboration as a way to expand opportunities and arrange matchups. Those were the executives’ stated aims for the series, not a promise that the winner of this particular fight receives a contract or a championship opportunity.

Friday’s post names Smaili and Afakir but does not announce a title at stake, a contracted weight or a complete supporting card. Both athletes being listed at lightweight does not, by itself, establish the terms of their January contest. The October partnership statement also left broadcast information for a later announcement.

The January project follows GLORY’s remaining 2026 schedule, including Rivals 6 in Den Bosch on November 28 and Collision 10 in Arnhem on December 12. The separate GLORY 111 card in February belongs to the numbered series, rather than the new four-show Enfusion arrangement.