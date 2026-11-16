Toki Oshika Meets Aymar Arias In RISE 55kg Tournament Opener

Japan’s Toki Oshika will face Spain’s Aymar Arias in the opening round of the RISE WORLD SERIES 55-kilogram tournament on December 20. The promotion announced the matchup on November 11 for its Tokyo Final event at Kanadevia Hall, pairing a former Krush champion with a European titleholder.

The contest is scheduled for three three-minute rounds, with one extension round available. RISE identifies Oshika as its sixth-ranked bantamweight and lists Arias as the ISKA unified-rules European lightweight champion. This is a tournament assignment, rather than an announced defense of that European championship.

Oshika brings his September qualification win

Oshika secured his place by beating Ryoya Ito in a selection match in September. RISE’s card announcement describes a decision victory built around his fast punching combinations, making that successful promotional debut the immediate competitive background to his next booking. He won the second Krush flyweight championship in May 2023 before entering this RISE tournament pathway.

🥊12.20 RISE WORLD SERIES 2026 🚨決定対戦カード🆕 ▼RISE WORLD SERIES -55kg Tournament 3分3R延長1R

大鹿統毅（日本/大鹿道場／RISEバンタム級6位、第2代Krushフライ級王者）

アイマール・アリアス（スペイン/Mamba Fight Club／ISKAユニファイドルール ライト級ヨーロッパ王者）… pic.twitter.com/EWOQv6mzJJ — RISE OFFICIAL (@RISE_2003) November 11, 2026

The Japanese fighter comes from Oshika Dojo and has a karate background. His official athlete profile gives his height as 167 centimeters and his stance as orthodox. Born on March 12, 2005, he is 21; his hometown is Hiratsuka in Kanagawa Prefecture.

Oshika also addressed the booking in his own Japanese-language post on November 11. In English paraphrase, he confirmed that his fight was set, described it as the first round of the world tournament and committed himself to winning both the match and the competition. He asked fans for their support; that ambition is his, not a guaranteed tournament outcome.

Arias arrives after a first-round finish in Spain

Arias enters with a considerably different set of dimensions. His RISE profile lists him at 180 centimeters, 13 centimeters taller than Oshika, and also identifies an orthodox stance. Neither athlete entry gives a reach figure.

The Spanish competitor represents Mamba Fight Club and turned 19 on August 21. His listed specialty is the hook. Most recently, the official record credits him with a first-round knockout of Javier Lantarón at Elite Fight League 2 on November 7 at Gran Casino de Aranjuez in Spain, less than a week before RISE announced this pairing.

The published records also show different finishing totals: Oshika’s profile lists 13 wins and two losses, with one knockout. The Ito bout is the latest contest shown there.

For Arias, the corresponding profile lists 13 wins and three losses, including nine knockouts. His European title designation should not be confused with a world championship. The official English athlete listing uses Aymar Arias, the spelling adopted here for the Spanish entrant.

The December 20 tournament field

The field also includes Osaki–Kumura, Hanaoka–Ouchibi and Suzuki–Jarunsuk. Hanaoka’s assessment of Ouchibi is covered separately.

The current event listing gives doors opening at 1 p.m. and a planned main-program start of 3 p.m. in Tokyo. These are event times, not an individual ring-walk appointment. General ticket sales are scheduled to begin November 21, following the advance-sales opening on November 13.