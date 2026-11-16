Tenshi Matsumoto vs. Jigsaw Set For December 20 RISE SuperFight

Tenshi Matsumoto will meet Jigsaw Sit Thailand on December 20 at Kanadevia Hall in Tokyo. The RISE flyweight champion and Rajadamnern Stadium flyweight champion are paired in a 52-kilogram SuperFight on the RISE WORLD SERIES 2026 TOKYO Final card.

This is a three-round assignment, with each round lasting three minutes and one extension round available. The promotion does not list either championship as being defended. RISE announced the matchup on November 11; it is not a newly made November 16 agreement.

Two champions prepare for a different rules test

In RISE’s published Japanese conference record, paraphrased here in English, Matsumoto described his first overseas opponent since becoming champion as a welcome step. Nervous but excited, he respected Jigsaw’s technical striking and identified the middle kick as a specific preparation priority.

He gave the visitor Tokyo Banana sweets and described a warm first impression. That friendliness would not change his competitive approach; he expected the humble visitor to arrive well prepared for a good fight. Asked about a possible future RWS appearance with elbows, he left the possibility open without announcing a booking.

Jigsaw acknowledged nerves about both his first Japanese fight and his first RISE kickboxing-rules contest. He had studied Matsumoto’s height, fast punches and movement in and out of range. After the conference, he intended to return to Thailand to prepare, particularly to avoid instinctively throwing elbows.

He wanted to combine punches, kicks and knees within RISE’s rules and repay the promoters with victory. His expressed unease concerned December weather, Japanese food and preparation, he clarified—rather than a complaint about his opponent.

The credentials behind the December matchup

RISE’s separate matchup introduction presents Jigsaw as a forward-moving fighter whose middle kicks start his offense. The promotion also highlights his ability to answer attacks and disrupt an advancing opponent’s balance. It credits him with a unanimous title defense against Tatsuya Okuwaki in February 2025.

Its account of his October 2026 challenge for Petdet’s super-flyweight championship says he scored a knockdown but finished with a draw, leaving without that belt. That distinction matters: the December pairing identifies him as flyweight champion, not as the holder of both stadium divisions.

Matsumoto’s official athlete page lists him as a southpaw from TARGET SHIBUYA with a karate background. Born April 24, 2004, he is 22. The same record gives him 15 wins and four defeats from 19 fights, with seven knockout victories, and lists the RISE NEW WARRIORS flyweight tournament among his achievements.

His latest listed defense came against Momu Tsukamoto on September 19 at EBARA WAVE Arena Ota. The finalized RISE result records a second-round knockout at 2:30 from a knee to the body and confirms Matsumoto’s first successful defense. That completed title contest is separate from the non-title international assignment now ahead.

Doors for the December show are listed for 1 p.m., with the main program scheduled at 3 p.m. local time. Those are event timings, not a confirmed ring-walk time for this pairing. The program includes Haraguchi–Cano and Yasumoto–Narak for vacant world titles, plus the 55-kilogram tournament’s opening round. LINE ticket presales began November 13, while the event page lists November 21 for the start of general sales.

Follow MiddleEasy’s kickboxing coverage for more confirmed matchups.