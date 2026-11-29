Tayfun Ozcan is turning his attention to coaching after ending his kickboxing career. In a November 29 interview with Omroep Brabant reporter Leon Voskamp, the 35-year-old described relief rather than despair following his farewell defeat.

The final appearance came against Anouar Afakir at GLORY Rivals 6 on November 28 in Den Bosch. GLORY records a second-round knockout at 2:15 and says Ozcan placed his gloves down afterward to mark the end of his career.

His Son Changed How He Viewed The Stoppage

Ozcan told Voskamp that his six-year-old son attended for the first time. After being knocked down, he decided against pushing on because he wanted to avoid his son seeing him suffer a worse finish. He regarded showing the boy how to handle defeat as something positive.

He also described a mentally demanding preparation and plans to rest briefly before concentrating on his gym. Family life, running that business and the demands of elite competition had become difficult to combine. He wants gym members to see him as a mentor beyond their training. Although competition is over, he intends to keep training for fitness rather than abandon the sport.

THANK YOU Tayfun Özcan! A legendary career of over 100 fights comes to an end tonight. Thank you Tayfun for the memories and congratulations on such an amazing career. GLORY wishes you the best for the next steps. pic.twitter.com/JpFj3DXDpz — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) November 28, 2026

A Farewell After More Than 100 Fights

GLORY lists Ozcan’s final overall record as 89 wins, 14 defeats and three draws, totaling 106 contests. Its result release credits him with 28 knockout wins. Those career figures are different from a record covering only his appearances for one organization.

Afakir finished the evening unbeaten at 9-0, with six knockout victories. Ozcan’s final opponent was therefore an emerging prospect rather than another veteran making a farewell appearance. Their pre-fight weigh-in had put Ozcan at 71 kilograms and Afakir at 70.9.

Ozcan Faced Established Contenders In ONE

His international career also included four kickboxing appearances in ONE Championship. The promotion’s athlete record lists a split-decision loss to Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at First Strike, followed by a unanimous-decision victory over Enriko Kehl at Full Circle. That win was his only victory in those four promotional outings, separate from the much larger overall career total.

He subsequently lost a unanimous decision to Marat Grigorian at ONE on Prime Video 2. His final ONE appearance ended against Superbon on the ONE Fight Night 11 card, where the Thai fighter won by knockout in the second round at 1:46. ONE now identifies Ozcan as a former athlete, not a current member of its active roster.

Afakir already has a separate assignment against Younes Smaili at GLORY Rivals 7 on January 16 in Almere. That is a different opponent and event from Ozcan’s final contest in Den Bosch.