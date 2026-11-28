Tayfun Ozcan weighed 71 kilograms (156.5 pounds) ahead of what GLORY is billing as the final fight of his career against Anouar Afakir. The unbeaten prospect registered 70.9 kilograms (156.3 pounds) for their lightweight main event at GLORY Rivals 6, scheduled for Saturday, November 28, at Maaspoort in Den Bosch, Netherlands.

The promotion published weights for all eight matchups, with Nick Regter and Youssef Khalouta occupying the co-main event. The show is being staged alongside RingFight Promotions. GLORY lists an 8 p.m. CET start, equivalent to 7 p.m. in the United Kingdom and 2 p.m. Eastern in the United States.

Tayfun Ozcan reaches the scales for his final appearance

GLORY describes Ozcan as a veteran of more than 100 professional fights and Afakir as an unbeaten prospect. Both the weigh-in report and Afakir’s current promotional profile list eight wins without a defeat. The pairing brings together two very different stages of a kickboxing career, with Ozcan seeking a final victory against an opponent still building his record.

The promotion’s November 27 announcement identifies this as Ozcan’s last contest and confirms Afakir as his opponent. Its accompanying weigh-in footage shows the pair meeting before the event. No fight outcome has been announced: these are the pre-event measurements, not results from Saturday’s bouts.

THE MAIN-EVENT IS OFFICIAL! For the very last fight of his illustrious career, Tayfun Ozcan will face Anouar Afakir TOMORROW NIGHT at #GLORYRIVALS6! Visit GLORY's Website NOW for all worldwide viewing options. pic.twitter.com/k3wO3KrVbM — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) November 27, 2026

Ozcan’s international career has included appearances in ONE Championship. He faced Superbon on the June 2023 ONE Fight Night 11 card, where the Thai striker won their kickboxing bout by second-round head-kick knockout. The Den Bosch assignment is a separate farewell appearance, rather than a rematch of that contest.

GLORY Rivals 6 official weigh-in results

The complete published scale readings are listed below in kilograms. The main and co-main events are followed by the remaining six pairings from GLORY’s weigh-in release.

Lightweight main event: Tayfun Ozcan, 71kg, vs. Anouar Afakir, 70.9kg.

Welterweight co-main event: Nick Regter, 77kg, vs. Youssef Khalouta, 76.8kg.

Heavyweight: Ali Cenik, 101.7kg, vs. Ali Garcia, 119.2kg.

Featherweight: Amin Bakkali, 65kg, vs. Dennis Haddad, 64.9kg.

Middleweight: Anwar Dira, 85kg, vs. Chahid Hammouti, 85kg.

Featherweight: Zakaria Belarej, 64.1kg, vs. Youssef Younis, 65kg.

Middleweight: Anass Touchassie, 85kg, vs. Dirrick Binnendijk, 85kg.

Welterweight: Marcus Dillard, 77kg, vs. Ayyoub Boutahar, 76.9kg.

Cenik, 40, is listed at 81-17-4 with 27 knockouts. Regter is a two-time Enfusion champion with a listed 9-2 record, while Khalouta is 6-2. Further down the card, Anass Touchassie is the brother of GLORY light heavyweight champion Mo Touchassie. He takes an 11-0 record into his matchup with Binnendijk, listed at 15-1-1.

Afakir also has a January Rivals assignment

Afakir already has a separate GLORY Rivals 7 matchup with Younes Smaili announced for January 16 in Almere. That booking follows this weekend’s event; it does not replace the Ozcan contest or establish its result.

The January show opens the renewed GLORY and Enfusion partnership, which covers four events in 2027. Saturday’s Den Bosch card belongs to the separate RingFight collaboration. The two arrangements share the Rivals name but have different partners, venues and dates.

For viewers in the Netherlands, GLORY names KIJK pay-per-view as the broadcast route. The promotion directs international viewers to its regional viewing information rather than naming a single worldwide broadcaster in the weigh-in report.