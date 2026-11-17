Tariq Osaro has joined the field for GLORY’s new open-weight Invitational in 2027. The promotion confirmed the heavyweight’s inclusion on November 17, identifying him as “Contender 1” on its announcement graphic as it begins putting names to the 32-fighter competition.

GLORY introduced Osaro’s entry by noting that he has won seven of his last eight fights. No first-round opponent accompanied the announcement, and the post did not assign his opening contest to a particular date on the tournament calendar.

Osaro Brings Previous Tournament Success

The Nigerian heavyweight currently occupies third place in GLORY’s divisional rankings. His official profile lists 32 wins, five losses and one draw overall, including 18 knockout victories. Inside GLORY, his record stands at 12 wins and four defeats, with ten of those victories coming by knockout.

He has already won a smaller multi-fight competition in the promotion. At GLORY 85 in April 2023, Osaro stopped Jahfarr Wilnis in the semifinal before defeating Murat Aygun in the final. The official results record a second-round knockout in the first contest and a third-round stoppage under the three-knockdown rule in the second.

That tournament success led to an interim heavyweight championship opportunity against Antonio Plazibat. Osaro won that June 2023 contest by fifth-round TKO at 2:08, with GLORY identifying him as the first Nigerian to claim one of its championships. Those achievements establish prior tournament and title experience, rather than promising how he will fare in the new format.

🚨 BREAKING: Tariq Osaro JOINS THE 2027 GLORY INVITATIONAL 🚨🚨 Winner of 7 of his last 8 fights, Cookie is looking to show why he is one of the most feared Heavyweight in the GLORY roster. Who would you like to see Tariq face for his first round fight in the… pic.twitter.com/s8KsvDr43D — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) November 17, 2026

Six Events Will Reduce The Field To One Winner

The Invitational’s newly announced structure starts with 16 GLORY contenders and 16 challengers. Each contender will be randomly paired with a challenger, producing 16 opening matchups distributed across the first four events. The initial cuts are scheduled for February, April, May and June.

September’s Final Cut then brings the 16 remaining fighters together for a single night. Another draw will determine those pairings. Its eight winners advance to December’s Grand Prix finale, where the eventual champion must win three fights in one evening.

The competition is open-weight, rather than a separate bracket for every existing GLORY division. The promotion’s launch statement describes a knockout route without second chances. A place in the field consequently does not give Osaro a bye into the final eight.

The first cut begins at GLORY 111 on February 6 at RTM Stage in Rotterdam. The event’s separately listed championship matchup is Miguel Trindade against Berjan Peposhi at featherweight, with Serkan Ozcaglayan meeting Joshua Akingbade at middleweight. Those divisional contests should not be mistaken for confirmed Invitational pairings.

GLORY says further participant announcements will follow through its official channels. Its current schedule names the months of the later cuts and finale but does not supply a complete set of event dates or venues beyond the opening show.