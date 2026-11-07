Taimu Hisai Welcomes Pressure Before Kun Khmer Return

Taimu Hisai expects forward pressure to suit him when he returns to Cambodia on November 8. In a new written MMAPLANET interview, the Japanese striker described Soth Veasna as aggressive and mentally strong, but said that kind of opponent makes his own job easier.

Their scheduled contest at Siem Reap Riverside Park is billed as an IPCC 67-kilogram title bout. Hisai considers 65 kilograms his best weight, although he credits a year of strength work for making heavier assignments manageable.

He traced his recent improvement to a changed approach before facing Mo Abdurahman. Against Sitthichai, he read the openings during the fight rather than assuming a knockout would come; early jabs and calf kicks helped. He felt no early power disadvantage. Different glove sizes have not fundamentally altered his attack, unlike the presence of elbows.

Previous Cambodian appearances also taught him to expect intense home support, hard-bodied opponents, forceful punching and two-minute breaks. Crowd reactions can create the impression he is losing. He enjoys competing abroad and wants another knockout.

The visiting lineup changed at the scales

KNOCK OUT’s latest announcement confirms a November 8 broadcast beginning at 10 p.m. Japan time on its official YouTube channel. That corresponds to 1 p.m. UTC on the same day. The remaining Japanese delegation includes Hisai, Riku Otsu, Sentoin No. 1 and Toji.

🇰🇭いよいよ明日、カンボジア決戦🔥 11月8日（日）

クン・クメール・アンコールワット大会が開催！ ⏰日本時間22:00〜 KNOCK OUTから

🥊久井大夢

🥊乙津陸

🥊戦闘員1号

🥊透士

がカンボジアのリングへ🔥 Kun Khmer WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 60kg王者… pic.twitter.com/11Oeb1sRrm — KNOCK OUT（ノックアウト）公式 (@kb_knockout) November 7, 2026

There has been a late change: Kanato Shimoji’s planned appearance was canceled after he failed to make the required weight. The promotion announced his withdrawal separately, so earlier five-fighter listings no longer describe the current visiting lineup.

The change began before the Sitthichai upset

His earlier account to KNOCK OUT, published before the September 5 fight, explains what that revised attitude involved. After the Densayam contest, Hisai felt he had not committed enough to pursuing a finish even at the risk of being stopped himself.

In sparring for Abdurahman, he deliberately limited backward movement to two steps after taking an attack. Retreating further, he explained, could encourage more retreat and prevent him from initiating offense. Holding his ground felt better suited to him, and he carried that principle into the next assignment.

The opportunity against Sitthichai arrived after the originally scheduled opponent withdrew. Hisai accepted despite moving up two divisions, saying his normal weight was slightly above 70 kilograms and that he stayed ready to compete. His confidence included experience training with heavier fighters, not a claim that the opponent lacked power.

Beforehand, he identified Sitthichai’s size and heavy-looking kicks as dangers. He wanted to contest distance and engage rather than fight from far away, while acknowledging that footage alone could not tell him how the power would feel.

🇰🇭いよいよ明日、カンボジア決戦🔥 11月8日（日）

クン・クメール・アンコールワット大会が開催！ ⏰日本時間22:00〜 KNOCK OUTから

🥊久井大夢

🥊乙津陸

🥊戦闘員1号

🥊透士

がカンボジアのリングへ🔥 Kun Khmer WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 60kg王者… pic.twitter.com/11Oeb1sRrm — KNOCK OUT（ノックアウト）公式 (@kb_knockout) November 7, 2026

A verified September result, then a different rules test

The promotion’s finalized KNOCK OUT 68 record lists Hisai’s victory at 1:47 of round two on September 5 at Yokohama Budokan. It classifies the contest as a BLACK super-welterweight bout scheduled for three three-minute rounds, and records the finish as a knockout.

That is the earlier Sitthichai result, not an outcome from the upcoming Cambodian appearance. The official event page also names Hisai as the audience-selected MVP. His November interview addresses how he intends to carry the progress forward into another striking format.